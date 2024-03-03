Police in Lusaka uncovered a scam involving the production and sale of counterfeit mealie meal in the Kamwala South area.

Acting on a tip-off from concerned members of the public, officers raided a house near Kamwala South Market around 09:30 hours on Saturday where they discovered a sophisticated operation producing fake mealie meal. The perpetrators had been repackaging maize bran into labeled 25 Kg mealie meal bags, masquerading it as genuine product.

A total of 650 bags of fake 25 Kg mealie meal, labeled as “Good Milling,” were seized during the raid. Additionally, two individuals were apprehended at the scene under suspicion of involvement in the scam. These individuals claimed to be buyers, while the actual owners of the house managed to flee the scene before police arrival. A manhunt has since been launched to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

According to initial investigations, the two arrested suspects had paid K105,000 for the counterfeit bags of mealie meal, which were destined for Sinazongwe District in Southern Province. Inside the raided house, police discovered bags of maize bran, further substantiating the fraudulent activity.

The detained suspects are currently in police custody, where investigations into the elaborate scam are ongoing. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, confirmed that heightened efforts are being made to unravel the extent of the operation and bring all perpetrators to justice.

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police to ensure the safety and integrity of food products in the market.