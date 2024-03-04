Zambia’s electricity utility, ZESCO, has issued a warning of impending load-shedding as a result of dwindling water levels in reservoirs caused by the ongoing drought gripping the region. Wesley Lwiindi, Director of Generation at ZESCO, delivered the somber news during a stakeholder and customer engagement meeting held in Mazabuka, Southern province.

Lwiindi revealed that the situation has forced ZESCO to scale back power generation at the Kariba Dam to conserve water levels. Additionally, water levels at the Itezhi Tezhi Dam have been steadily declining since December, exacerbating the precarious power situation.

Given Monde, Senior Regional Manager for the Southern region, disclosed that ZESCO is in the process of drafting a load-shedding schedule, which will be made public pending corporate approval. He urged consumers, particularly farmers in Mazabuka, to utilize electricity efficiently to minimize waste in anticipation of potential power cuts.

In a related development, Fitzpatrick Kapepe, ZESCO’s Head of Business Development, announced plans for electricity tariff adjustments slated for May 1, 2024. Kapepe clarified that while the adjustment is under consideration, it may not necessarily result in an increase in tariffs. The decision is contingent upon various factors, including approval by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

According to the proposed tariff adjustment schedule sanctioned by the ERB, ZESCO tariffs could potentially rise from 40 ngwee per kilowatt-hour to 54 ngwee per kilowatt-hour, a development that could impact consumers across the country.

Ian Robinson, representing the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), urged ZESCO to explore alternative power sources to ensure a stable electricity supply. He warned that any disruption in power supply could have dire consequences for food production in the country.

Robinson painted a grim picture, forecasting a 90 percent crop failure for small-scale farmers due to the drought’s adverse effects. The situation underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to mitigate the impact of the looming power crisis on both the agricultural sector and the broader economy.