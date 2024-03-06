The UPND government has declared that it will not dismiss lightly the recent statement made by former President Edgar Lungu regarding potential unrest that could lead to the ousting of President Hakainde Hichilema before 2026. Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, emphasized the significance of Lungu’s remarks, citing his former position as head of state.
In a ministerial statement delivered in the National Assembly, Minister Mwiimbu addressed concerns raised by Bweengwa Member of Parliament, Kasautu Michel, regarding the nation’s security. Mwiimbu highlighted the government’s apprehension over similar statements made by certain politicians and senior clergymen in the past, further emphasizing the seriousness with which such remarks are taken.
Mwiimbu’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of responsible leadership and the need for constructive dialogue and engagement to address political tensions and ensure the country’s continued progress and prosperity.
Dont worry about Lungu plesse worry about the People who voted you into Power, that you have forsaken , white People are having Christmas daily in our country while the Citizens cant access any opportunities
Whites suffered under Rupiah Banda, Sata and Lungu. The Chinese, Lebanese, Pakistanis and a few others had heydays. What is wrong now if Whites are having Christmas in a Christian nation?
Rejoice.
Parliament has become a bar. One day a minister will be asked to give ministerial statement on his $exial performance and they will do it.
These reporters! It is: “Government Takes Former President Lungu’s Statement Seriously so we instructing Mukobeko to prepare a room for him”– Mwiimbu
Lets focus on development please…..you promised Zambians a better life so stop wasting time on issues that won’t bring any development…2026 is fast approaching
@Benchizi
They’re looking for anything to destruct the attention of Zambians…..fighting unnecessary Political battles whilst Zambians are queuing for food
Instead Government should take hunger seriously and create employment for the youths….are we back to the Kaunda era where we used to tantamina for bread and cooking oil
The current 3 arms of government are HH, Mwiimbu and Siyandenge. So one arm of government has given the official position. Now we’re waiting for the other to order and execute his arrest and the other to ensure that he’s convicted whatever the circumstances. Simply put, Zambia is a fully functioning demoncracy
Taking all your might to fight political opponents than you do to improve the quality of life for Zambians. You even wasted time to go to parliament to present all this about a former something who currently means nothing other than a tear gassed roach. Wait a minute! Point taken, that villagers from Bweengwa are more intelligent than those villagers from Lumezi.
Unfortunately Edgar Lungu is running away from the media. Let him face the media and explain what exactly he meant because there’s no lawful way of cutting a legitimate government’s mandate before its time is up. It’s understandable why Lungu is avoiding the media because he has lots of skeletons in his cupboard.
Lungu has always been media shy. But if the media wants him, they know where to find him. Didn’t the police in a Gestapo fashion fish him out from that hole of his residence in May last year, where they even searched his house, but found no SKELETONS in the CUPBOARDS? He is not hiding in Jupiter or Iceland from a criminality or treason charges. Find him, get him!
WHY ARE YOU SCARED OF LUNGU? Fredrick Chiluba sent Kenneth Kaunda to Mukobeko Maximum Prison over similar talk. This is confirmation that HH is traumatized by the violence he endured while in opposition. He’s scared of the thugs.
Newly attracted investors from the mideast have salted away over two billion USA dollars from the country within this year. And here we are talking about a person who hasn’t got the means bring down even a drinking club executive.
The real problem the country is facing is not the hapless Edgar Lungu but lack of direction which has resulted in massive suffering.
If you think Lungu is a danger why the talking instead of arresting him and charge him accordingly.
Mideast investors took away 2 billion dollars? What were you drinking when you typed this? An economy of 11 billion dollars and a specific region takes away 2 billion and nobody knows!
Joseph Goebbels is reborn on Lusaka Tomes.
Deja Vu, 2 billions in 2 months of this year. Are you sure they were dollars not Kwacha?
@Rooster and the other nicompoop…. just shows you don’t read except what Hamasaka churns out of the former State House.
@Rooster .The report is from your FIC. From October 2023 to today isn’t that within a year?
Pointless even going to parliament. Kawana said, Lungu has no immunity and must be arrested for his utterances. There comes in Mweetwa, saying we won’t arrest him. There is a confusion in the UPND circle. Have we ever had a Mwiimbu ministerial statement on secessionists full of scare tactics on the president and his elite in WP? The UPND have a weird agenda which they are so scared to carry on. Please implement it sooner than later.
Yes why didn’t that Ydiot of an MP table the those treasonous utterances from our brothers the Lozis. That is more real than poor Lungu’s whining.
By encouraging freedom of assembly, free speech, and welcoming robust debate, governments can foster a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable society. It is essential for the government to protect these rights and create an environment where all voices can be heard without resorting to repression or violence.
This may just be the fast track to the UPND’s rule. They are the special ones they said and did worse things while in opposition but now they are holier than thou. What these guys are unaware off is that Lungu had a significant consistency in Zambia. People are now able to gauge the difference between “ Bally” and ECL. This realisation has brought diarrhoea somewhere in the Govt circles. Jack Mwiimbu is just a pony in the game. Remember “Armageddon” by Hakainde? While in opposition?
It is sad that we as a nation should degenerate to these levels…from the time KK lost an election we slowly descended in stature and are now a hollow shadow of the real zedians. Where is that hunger to be better than our neighbours that fighting spirit that saw us walk away from debt…that desire for our leaders to be persons we wanted to emulate…but now all we have are a bunch of persons not fit for anything but the trash can…let us go back to the drawing board and remember why we fought for an independent Zed….
Video posted by Nevers Mumba. You wonder to what extent this man can go in order to destroy another human being for thirty pieces of silver.
We really have weak politicians nowadays. When Chiluba found KK wanting, he carefully consulted his legal people and before anyone knew it, he had pounced — even against Mandela’s better advice. Now this so-called Minister is just waffling in parliament without even citing a law. Mugwileni ngati anamulandu uyo! Amambala wa kantu! Kungo wayawaya cabe. Ifyabupuba fye.
Hollow statement from minister, such undecisive narratives feeds and breeds impunity from the main players and incite public anxieties without redress. The UPND cabinet has outlived its usefulness, change within UPND is a must.
The only worry is the Zambian people who are exposed to the worst cost of living. A hungry person is an person. ECL is not a threat. The real threat is a citizen who was promised a moon that turned into a sun. When campaign be sincere to the electorates. This is an era of social media. Whatever you promise, will act as a prima facie when time comes to account. Fulfill the promises and forget about ECL rantings.
It is concerning if the former president feels mistreated and finds it challenging to navigate the political landscape. While a stable police and army are vital for societal order, a healthy democracy necessitates more than just strong security forces. In the absence of a fair and inclusive political environment, the message conveyed is one of instability and injustice, potentially eroding the people’s trust in their government. It is imperative for all leaders to prioritize the well-being and democratic rights of all citizens to ensure a stable and prosperous future.