The UPND government has declared that it will not dismiss lightly the recent statement made by former President Edgar Lungu regarding potential unrest that could lead to the ousting of President Hakainde Hichilema before 2026. Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, emphasized the significance of Lungu’s remarks, citing his former position as head of state.

In a ministerial statement delivered in the National Assembly, Minister Mwiimbu addressed concerns raised by Bweengwa Member of Parliament, Kasautu Michel, regarding the nation’s security. Mwiimbu highlighted the government’s apprehension over similar statements made by certain politicians and senior clergymen in the past, further emphasizing the seriousness with which such remarks are taken.

Mwiimbu’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of responsible leadership and the need for constructive dialogue and engagement to address political tensions and ensure the country’s continued progress and prosperity.