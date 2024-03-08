In a startling revelation, workers at Lumwana Mine in Kalumbila District have voiced grave concerns about their health, attributing it to uranium pollution in the drinking water. The situation, compounded by governmental inaction and alleged collusion with mine owners, poses a severe risk to lives, especially following the mine’s admission last November to contaminating water with uranium.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Kasonde Mwenda C, condemned the government’s indifference and collusion, stressing that lives are in jeopardy due to its failure to take decisive action. Despite the mine’s acknowledgment of the contamination, the Ministry of Mines prematurely closed the case, and the mining company terminated a union leader who advocated for medical examinations of affected workers.

In response to these grave concerns, the EFF has issued the following demands:

Immediate Medical Tests: Comprehensive medical tests for all Lumwana Mine workers exposed to uranium-contaminated water.

Comprehensive medical tests for all Lumwana Mine workers exposed to uranium-contaminated water. Compensation: Just compensation for those whose health has been compromised due to the contamination.

Just compensation for those whose health has been compromised due to the contamination. Penalties and Cleanup: Substantial penalties imposed on the mining company, coupled with a mandate for thorough contamination cleanup.

Substantial penalties imposed on the mining company, coupled with a mandate for thorough contamination cleanup. Reinstatement: Swift reinstatement of the fired employee, a union leader, who sought justice for affected workers.

Swift reinstatement of the fired employee, a union leader, who sought justice for affected workers. Public Apology: A public apology from the Minister of Mines, Mr. Kabuswe, acknowledging negligence and maltreatment of miners at Lumwana Mine and nationwide.

The EFF stands resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being and rights of workers in Zambia. Mwenda stressed that prioritizing the health and livelihoods of citizens over corporate interests is paramount. The EFF will not tolerate the blatant disregard for the safety and dignity of fellow Zambians.

Mwenda concluded with the EFF’s unwavering stance: “Wherever we want to go, our feet will take us there.”

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President