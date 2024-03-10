Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga has urged women in Zambia to change their attitudes towards each other if they are to remain relevant to the national development.

Speaking during this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations in Luanshya, Mr Mulenga noted that most women have a negative attitude towards each other saying that this had negatively impacted development.

“Most of the time women are not developing because they have not learnt to support one another,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said once women change their attitude towards each other it would be easy for men to help them develop at individual level and contribute meaningfully towards the economic development of the country.

He added that it was also cardinal for those in authority,such as parliamentarians to consider more women when it comes to offering economic support through programs such as Constitution Development Fund (CDF) to accelerate national development.

“More women should be considered for grants under Constituency Development Fund, we must support women for national development,” he said.

Mr Mulenga said the Luanshya Municipal Council was closely working with various stakeholders to ensure that women are not left behind in national development.

“As a local authority we are working closely with stakeholders in ensuring that women and girl child in our town are not left out in our quest to attain economic recovery and create employment in a sustainable manner,” he said.

The civic leader further said that the Luanshya Municipal Council has created various centres in the district where women are taught skills such as cookery, tailoring and designing as one way of empowering the women folk economically.

Meanwhile,Roan Independent Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye said women play an important role in the national development .

Mr Chibuye said currently parliamentarians are working around the clock to ensure that the gender equality is attained in the National Assembly.

He noted that at the moment there is just 16 percent of women presentation in National Assembly which he said was not enough.

” We trying to fight that women should have at least 30 percent representation, but we are not going to be the same,” Mr Chibuye said.