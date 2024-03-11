Load Shedding across Zambia begins today.

ZESCO has provided various channels customers and the public can get details on load management in their respective areas:

Last month Zesco announced a substantial reduction in electricity generation at the Kariba North Bank Power Station for the year 2024. ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani revealed that the generation is expected to decrease to 214 Mega Watts, a significant drop from the 386 Mega Watts generated in 2023. This decline is attributed to the reduction in water levels at the Kariba Dam, which will adversely impact the power station’s ability to generate electricity.

Mr. Mapani explained that the country has been allocated only eight billion cubic meters of water for electricity generation this year, emphasizing the direct correlation between water levels and the power station’s output. The reduced water allocation poses a considerable challenge to sustaining higher levels of electricity generation.

Mr. Mapani assured the public that ZESCO would transparently communicate any decision to implement load shedding, providing timely information to the citizens. Then in a media briefing last week ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani announced that the company will commence 8-hour daily load shedding effective Monday, March 11, 2024. The decision followed a meticulous assessment of water levels in the Kafue and Zambezi basins.

Mr. Mapani explained that the implementation of load shedding become imperative due to the dwindling water levels, which directly affect power generation capacity. He noted that the anticipated loss for ZESCO due to load shedding would amount to approximately $35 million per month.

Load shedding will be scheduled throughout the day, affecting morning, afternoon, and evening periods.

The decision to initiate load shedding underscores the gravity of the situation regarding Zambia’s energy resources and highlights the need for sustainable energy management strategies.