Monday, March 11, 2024
Subscribe
Economy

8 hour Load Shedding In Zambia Begins

By Chief Editor
6
1,593 views

Share

Load Shedding across Zambia begins today.

ZESCO has provided various channels customers and the public can get details on load management in their respective areas:
click here download schedule

Last month Zesco announced a substantial reduction in electricity generation at the Kariba North Bank Power Station for the year 2024. ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani revealed that the generation is expected to decrease to 214 Mega Watts, a significant drop from the 386 Mega Watts generated in 2023. This decline is attributed to the reduction in water levels at the Kariba Dam, which will adversely impact the power station’s ability to generate electricity.

Mr. Mapani explained that the country has been allocated only eight billion cubic meters of water for electricity generation this year, emphasizing the direct correlation between water levels and the power station’s output. The reduced water allocation poses a considerable challenge to sustaining higher levels of electricity generation.

Mr. Mapani assured the public that ZESCO would transparently communicate any decision to implement load shedding, providing timely information to the citizens. Then in a media briefing last week ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani announced that the company will commence 8-hour daily load shedding effective Monday, March 11, 2024. The decision followed a meticulous assessment of water levels in the Kafue and Zambezi basins.

Mr. Mapani explained that the implementation of load shedding become imperative due to the dwindling water levels, which directly affect power generation capacity. He noted that the anticipated loss for ZESCO due to load shedding would amount to approximately $35 million per month.

Load shedding will be scheduled throughout the day, affecting morning, afternoon, and evening periods.

The decision to initiate load shedding underscores the gravity of the situation regarding Zambia’s energy resources and highlights the need for sustainable energy management strategies.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

6 COMMENTS

  1. Why is Northern Province being load shedded? There has been enough rains in Mbala and Lunzuwa generates enough powerr to supply Mbala and part of Kasama.

    6

  4. Time table not consistent…we are supposed to be off at 08:00hours but we’re switched off at 05:59 just as we’re about to prepare breakfast.

    1

  5. Yes, loadshedding maybe necessary but what is not forgivable is each successive government not telling people the truth. The main source of energy is hydro-electric in this Country. So tell people the truth. 40% of the revenue for zesco comes from exports! How do you starve your own children only to go and feed children from another family? Loadshedding is ONE OF THE BIG FACTORS THAT MADE US KICK THE PF OUT OF POWER. Ba new dawn poseniko amano. Infact the new dawn is easy to remove from power.

    1

  7. The period for Zesco employees to lazy around has come. It’ll now be difficult to tell whether power failure is due to load shedding or faults.

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading