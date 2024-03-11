Chipolopolo have named a strong 24-man squad for this weekend’s Four Nations tournament in Malawi.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are the other teams participating in the competition to be staged in Lilongwe from March 18-26.

Zambia is getting ready for the June round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco.

Some notables in the team coach Avram Grant announced on Monday include England based striker Patson Daka, forward Lameck Banda, veteran defender Stopilla Sunzu, Frank Musonda and Miguel Chaiwa.

According to FAZ, Zambia won’t play any more friendly matches before June.

CHIPOLOPOLO 24 MEMBER TEAM FOR MALAWI INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zepheniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions-China), Frankie Musonda (AYR United[1]Scotland), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Rishon Lezion FC-Israel), Kebson Kamanga (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (Mlada Boleslav-Czech Republic), Lubambo Musonda (Sikebord IF-Denmark), Miguel Chaiwa Club Schaffhausen-Switzerland), Emmanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Frederick Mulambia, Joshua Mutale (both Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Abraham Siankombo (Zesco United), Obinno Chisala (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

(STRIKERS) Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Kennedy Musonda (Young Africans[1]Tanzania), Andrew Phiri (Muza FC), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy)