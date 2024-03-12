A 29-year-old stepmother from Apollo Military Camp in Lusaka West has been sentenced to seven years of simple imprisonment for assaulting her 4-year-old stepson.

Longwe Ngosa, the now-convict, had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on a child, contrary to Zambian law.

According to the charge sheet, Ngosa assaulted the minor between April 1 and July 31, 2023.

The abuse came to light after a video interview with the child’s teacher was widely circulated on social media. In the video, the teacher showed the boy’s body covered with numerous whip marks, allegedly inflicted by his step mother.

During the sentencing , Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya stated that the prosecution had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. She emphasized that the video evidence, recorded by the victim’s teacher, was compelling proof of the assault.

Magistrate Mwenya expressed her shock at the severity of the injuries inflicted on the child and noted that it was clear the victim recognized his assailant.

During the proceedings, the state prosecutor, Joe Phiri, requested an opportunity to present a victim impact statement, which was supported by Maxwell Mambwe, the boy’s grandfather. Mambwe expressed his distress over the condition in which he found his grandson and stated that the scars would forever serve as a reminder of the ordeal.

In concluding the statement, the state highlighted the significant impact of the injuries on the child’s body and urged the court not to consider a minimum sentence for the convict.

During the mitigation phase, Ngosa chose to remain silent.

“I sentence you to seven years of simple imprisonment, effective from the day of arrest,” ruled Magistrate Mwenya.