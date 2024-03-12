A 29-year-old stepmother from Apollo Military Camp in Lusaka West has been sentenced to seven years of simple imprisonment for assaulting her 4-year-old stepson.
Longwe Ngosa, the now-convict, had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on a child, contrary to Zambian law.
According to the charge sheet, Ngosa assaulted the minor between April 1 and July 31, 2023.
The abuse came to light after a video interview with the child’s teacher was widely circulated on social media. In the video, the teacher showed the boy’s body covered with numerous whip marks, allegedly inflicted by his step mother.
During the sentencing , Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya stated that the prosecution had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt. She emphasized that the video evidence, recorded by the victim’s teacher, was compelling proof of the assault.
Magistrate Mwenya expressed her shock at the severity of the injuries inflicted on the child and noted that it was clear the victim recognized his assailant.
During the proceedings, the state prosecutor, Joe Phiri, requested an opportunity to present a victim impact statement, which was supported by Maxwell Mambwe, the boy’s grandfather. Mambwe expressed his distress over the condition in which he found his grandson and stated that the scars would forever serve as a reminder of the ordeal.
In concluding the statement, the state highlighted the significant impact of the injuries on the child’s body and urged the court not to consider a minimum sentence for the convict.
During the mitigation phase, Ngosa chose to remain silent.
“I sentence you to seven years of simple imprisonment, effective from the day of arrest,” ruled Magistrate Mwenya.
She should have been sentenced for life
When it comes to stepchildren and orphans, the cruelty that women exhibit against these vulnerable souls makes me wonder if there’s any humanity in them. It seems this is a season for simple imprisonments regardless of the severity of the case. What’s going on in the judiciary?
But she can bring in as many children as she can. Women are hard hearted.
Simple imprisonment for grievous wounds please let the state appeal as they did in kambwili case.
I can not see her horns in the picture!
Men are generally good people. Most men take care of and provide for stepchildren or orphans from the wife’s side. Women are usually cruel and a man is required to set controls that allow for a healthy environment. I also advise Zambian men not to be reliant on the wife for cooking, basics or even their happiness. Have those side chics, they will assist in preventing you from dying younger. Keep secret money and ensure you have wills in place. A man is the closest being to a god, safeguard that.
Don’t know what to give you, thumbs up or down