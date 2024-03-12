Paramount Chief Mpezeni of Eastern Province has voiced his support for President Hakainde Hichilema, urging him to remain focused despite distractions from those failing to provide proper checks and balances.

Chief Mpezeni emphasized that President Hichilema should continue prioritizing actions that benefit the general citizenry, affirming his approval of the President’s declaration of the prolonged drought as a disaster, which he deemed timely.

The Paramount Chief made these remarks during a courtesy call by Presidential advisor for politics, Levy Ngoma, and Eastern Province Minister, Peter Phiri, at the Ephendukeni palace. The purpose of the visit was to inform Chief Mpezeni of President Hichilema’s upcoming visit to Chipata.

In response, Levy Ngoma expressed the President’s satisfaction with the warm reception received from the people of the region and traditional leaders during the Nc’wala ceremony held last month.

Peter Phiri, on the other hand, assured that Eastern Province is prepared to host the National Youth Day event scheduled for tomorrow.

The endorsement from Paramount Chief Mpezeni underscores the importance of unity and support for President Hichilema’s leadership initiatives, particularly in addressing pressing issues such as the drought, and signals a good relationship between the government and traditional leadership in Eastern Province.