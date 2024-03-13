Mpulungu district in Northern Province has recorded an outbreak of an unknown eye infection.

Mpulungu District Commissioner Gehard Sikazwe said the unknown eye infection was first noticed last month but is slowly increasing.

Speaking in an interview Mr. Sikazwe noted that the Ministry of Health in the area has so far recorded 220 cases of the infections in both children and adults.

Mr Sikazwe added that the infection is mostly present in urban townships, stating that Mpulungu urban clinic has recorded the majority of the cases, with 178 recorded.

He said Mpulungu District Hospital has recorded 21 cases, Kaizya Clinic has 21, and Kasakalawe Rural Health Center has recorded 6 cases.

Mr Sikazwe said the infection is presenting symptoms of itching, swelling, and redness of the eyes.

He said the Ministry of Health has since started conducting investigations to establish the disease and its causes.

Mr. Sikazwe said the department of health has sent samples for culturing in order for them to determine if the infection is both viral and bacterial.

And Mr. Sikazwe has urged the Ministry of Health to continue with investigations and sensitize the public in order to fight the spread of the infection.

He observed that the infection is spreading at a very fast rate.

He also encouraged people to seek medical attention as soon as they present with the symptoms in order to stop the spread.