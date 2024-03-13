President Hichilema joined the Zambian youth in celebrating this Year’s National Youth Day at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata, Eastern Province.
The President said youths are the greatest asset Zambia has and that is the reason the government is doing everything possible to make an enabling environment for all our youths across the country.
President Hichilema’s message to the youth was:
“Take advantage of your youthfulness to succeed in life. You all have the potential to make it in various areas of life. All you need is to work hard and embrace discipline. Your government will continue creating more jobs even this year alongside other interventions aimed at youth empowerment.
Ma Youth, balimi banzanga, don’t get discouraged with the drought. We appreciate the efforts you had put in this farming season. Do not give up; resilience is what we need.
We will use the drought to turn it into an opportunity that will change the course of our nation for the better. Irrigation is the way to go. We are realigning this year’s budget to ensure food security as well as growing our agriculture through irrigation”
The President further urged youths in the country to desist from engaging in vices that distract them from positively contributing to national affairs.
He also said there is need for Government to protect the farmers that lost their crops due to the drought.
Youth Minister Elvis Nkandu said it is time that youth actively participate in the affairs of the country so that they can bring about positive change.
Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri thanked President Hichilema for holding the event in the Eastern Province.
Youths Representative, Alifa Banda pledged the youths commitment to tackling some of the challenges that the country is facing among them is unemployment and environmental degradation.
……….
Eastern, eastern…..Ba kumawa…….
Thank you my people for the warm embrace and acceptance of normal rule of HEHH…….
This country can move forward faster if we all move in the same direction……..
Don’t listen to the tribal supremacists clique, thete only interest is stealing
Too late, the people of Eastern Province have seen through the lens of HH. he is a crook and a liar. What you see in the pictures is a different mood on the ground. We can assure you that Eastern Province will not largely vote for HH in the next General Election. I believe the mood is the same in the Northern Province.
The Bishop
Disgruntled PF caders, street hawkers and marketeers does not represent the 2.8 million………which has grown BTW
Most normal Zambians can see the difference, can now see normal governance…….
HH is guaranteed a 2nd term, come what may……..
Forwadee 2031…….
SPAKA@
You have just described yourself. The disgruntled and gullible person is you. You have been reminded by so many people and many times on lusakatimes to go and check yourself in the hospital over the years. You have shown a sign of being a loser, jealousy, frustrated person, tribalist and hateful person. Please take the advice bloggers @MIKE MULONGOTI & @ INDEPENDENT OBSERVER gave you at the end of last year. HH got elected because of the Eastern & Northern influence. Mind you Zambia has more than 22 million people. Out of the 2.8m people, what percentage was from East & North in 2021. Without these bases, HH is finished.
The Bishop @ ………. HH is trying to dismantle PF by funding Miles Sampa to do the dirty work. The people of northern and munchinga provinces can see that Sampa is being used. He is now being nice to Kambwili Chishimba to use him at a later date to dismantle PF. It will not work. Without Eastern & Northern base, HH is going nowhere. ……………………………………………………………….