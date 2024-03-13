President Hichilema joined the Zambian youth in celebrating this Year’s National Youth Day at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata, Eastern Province.

The President said youths are the greatest asset Zambia has and that is the reason the government is doing everything possible to make an enabling environment for all our youths across the country.

President Hichilema’s message to the youth was:

“Take advantage of your youthfulness to succeed in life. You all have the potential to make it in various areas of life. All you need is to work hard and embrace discipline. Your government will continue creating more jobs even this year alongside other interventions aimed at youth empowerment.

Ma Youth, balimi banzanga, don’t get discouraged with the drought. We appreciate the efforts you had put in this farming season. Do not give up; resilience is what we need.

We will use the drought to turn it into an opportunity that will change the course of our nation for the better. Irrigation is the way to go. We are realigning this year’s budget to ensure food security as well as growing our agriculture through irrigation”

The President further urged youths in the country to desist from engaging in vices that distract them from positively contributing to national affairs.

He also said there is need for Government to protect the farmers that lost their crops due to the drought.

Youth Minister Elvis Nkandu said it is time that youth actively participate in the affairs of the country so that they can bring about positive change.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri thanked President Hichilema for holding the event in the Eastern Province.

Youths Representative, Alifa Banda pledged the youths commitment to tackling some of the challenges that the country is facing among them is unemployment and environmental degradation.