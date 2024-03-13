Zambia’s participation at the 2024 ITB Berlin trade show will significantly enhance the country’s efforts to increase the number of tourism inflows from Germany.

Speaking at the just ended 2024 ITB Berlin trade show in Berlin,Zambia’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany H.E Winnie Natala Chibesakunda expressed optimism that efforts to attract Germany tourism inflows to Zambia will produce favourable results.

She said engagements with various stakeholders from the tourism sector have helped private exhibitors from Zambia with opportunities to showcase their products and services and to better understand the Germany market so that they tailor their various packages to meet the expectations of different potential travellers from the Germany market.

Ambassador Chibesakunda noted that the many engagements and networking during the three day trade show will also help in enhancing better collaboration between countries in selling unique tourism attractions and products that are linked.

“Some attractions are closely linked between countries and you have animals that migrate between countries at certain periods of the year but with better collaboration between countries, these products can be marketed the whole year and not only at selected periods of the year.” She noted.

The ITB Berlin trade show is held every year in March in Berlin, Germany and is the world’s largest tourism trade show which attracts thousands of tourism industry key players from over 180 countries.

Zambia was represented at the ITB Berlin trade show by the Ministry of Tourism led by Tourism Minister Hon Rodney Sikumba who was delegation leader, the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) and private sector players.

Private sector participants from Zambia included Voyagers Zambia DMC, konkamoya Lodge, Lilayi Lodge,Memorable Journeys, Wild Dog Lodge,Chkunto Safaris, North Kafue Safaris, Tryyambia Tourism & Lifestyle, African Vacations ,Corporate Air and Livingstones Adventures. Others are Classic Zambia Safaris, Lion Camp, BlueBerry Travels, Mukalya Game Resort,Bundu Safari, Mwamfushi Safari Lodge, Zikomo Safari, Radisson Blu Mosi -Oa- Tunya Resort and African Escapades.

