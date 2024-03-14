Amid the prevailing drought crisis, President Hakainde Hichilema has announced a series of comprehensive cost-cutting measures in response to the pressing challenges. These initiatives are aimed at addressing immediate needs and ensuring sustainable resource allocation across various sectors of the government. They form part of the administration’s concerted efforts to realign the 2024 National Budget, effectively channeling resources towards mitigating the adverse impact of the drought and safeguarding food security for the public.

President Hichilema’s announcement marks a proactive approach to fiscal management and crisis response, emphasizing the prudent utilization of financial resources to address urgent priorities while maintaining a focus on long-term sustainability and equitable distribution.

During his address at State House, President Hichilema reiterated the imperative of saving financial resources by reducing unnecessary expenditures on government travel and workshops. He emphasized the need for strict budgetary discipline across all branches of the public service, including Parliament, the judiciary, and quasi-governmental institutions. By curbing non-essential trips and workshops, the government aims to generate substantial savings that can be redirected towards critical initiatives aimed at addressing food scarcity and supporting vulnerable communities affected by the drought.

Furthermore, President Hichilema announced plans to introduce constitutional amendments to enhance representation and inclusivity in governance structures. These proposed changes include features such as proportional representation, with the goal of bolstering the participation of women and people living with disabilities in Parliament and Local Councils. By fostering greater diversity in decision-making bodies, the government seeks to ensure that all segments of society are adequately represented and their voices heard in the policymaking process.

The president’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in leadership roles was underscored during the ceremony at State House, where he conferred the prestigious status of State Counsel upon Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and four other distinguished lawyers. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women to the nation’s progress, President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for women to thrive and excel in various spheres of public service.

In addition to these structural reforms, President Hichilema issued directives to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law while ensuring fairness and transparency in legal proceedings. He urged police and investigative bodies to conduct thorough and impartial investigations before effecting arrests, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and liberties of all citizens.

As Zambia navigates through the challenges posed by the drought crisis, President Hichilema’s proactive measures reflect a holistic approach to crisis management, encompassing fiscal responsibility, governance reform, and social inclusivity. By prioritizing the efficient allocation of resources and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, the government aims to mitigate the impact of the drought and build resilience against future crises, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of all citizens for generations to come.

Earlier this month President Hakainde Hichilema declared the prolonged dry spells in the country as a National Disaster and Emergency .Speaking when he addressed the Nation on the impact of El Nino weather phenomenon President Hichilema said the declaration was in accordance with the disaster management act number 13 of 2010, supported by other relevant legislations.

The President noted that the drought has devastating consequences on many critical sectors such as agriculture, water availability and energy supply, risking national food security and livelihoods of millions of Zambians.

“At national level the estimated planted area for maize is 2.2 million hectares and of this, approximately 1 million hectares has been destroyed.

The Head of State stated that the drought was anticipated to adversely affect the energy sector that is expected to have a deficit of around 430 megawatts of electricity, potentially reaching more than 520 megawatts by December 2024.

President Hichilema announced that in view of the declaration of the drought as a national disaster and emergency, the government will undertake both short term and long term measures to stabilise the expected food insecurity.

Among the short term and long term measures announced by the President included channelling more resources towards humanitarian relief purposes to importing in order to ensure that affected citizens do not go hungry, importing additional electricity and rationing energy use as well as promoting alternative energy sources.

Others were mobilisation of farmers across the country to embark on planting early and winter maize through various forms of irrigation.

The President also announced that as a long term measure, the government would focus on enhancing water harvesting mechanisms to enable precision and other irrigation development so as to stimulate agricultural production.

President Hichilema indicated that the government will realign the 2024 national budget to achieve the targeted measures.

President also directed Zambia’s defence forces to expand irrigation schemes as a way to increase food production.

“We will work with all farmers, farming input suppliers, grain traders, millers, academics, professionals, regulators, church, civil society, unions, traditional leaders, political parties and others,” President Hichilema said.

The destruction caused by the prolonged dry spell has severely affected 84 districts in Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces.