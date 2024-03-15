Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the actualization of the digitalized health information systems in the health sector will reduce costs that come with paper based systems.
Ms Masebo says the Ministry remains dedicated to strengthening the health data systems as outlined in the eighth national development plan.
Ms Masebo said this in a speech read for her by Permanent Secretary in charge of administration, Christopher Simoonga, at the launch of the six key documents and guidelines.
“Health Information serves as the foundation upon which effective planning and decision making processes are built by ensuring that health information is accurate, comprehensive and reliable”, Ms Masebo said
Ms. Masebo said her ministry will capture the health care needs of the population and put in place interventions.
She said that quality health information enables health care providers to deliver quality health care services.
” It facilitates monitoring and evaluation efforts allowing the ministry to assess the impact of interventions, identify areas for improvement and adapt strategies accordingly”, Ms Masebo.
And USAID Director Health Office ,Amy Cunningham said that the digitalization of the health data leads to improved patient outcomes and increases responsiveness of the health systems.
Ms. Cunningham noted that the digitalized health information systems enable health providers to use real-time data and make informed decisions about patient care
This is good that is what the Govt. of Hakainde should be doing. Development is incremental. The previous Govt. invested in data storage centres, now you can boast of digitisation of information. Without data storage centres you cannot even begin to talk about digitisation. Let us desist from the childish habit of always thinking that you are doing things for the first time. Zambia became independent in 1964 and there has been six different Governments before you.
This is a lie. The Minister needs to visit health facilities and see for herself how this is not true. We know for a fact that the US government purchased health facilities information technology and network equipment in 2023, but MoH has been slow to install this equipment because they don’t have the technical expertise. Also the IT department staff at MoH is refusing to work on installing the said purchased equipment because the ministry doesn’t want to pay them per diem or sitting allowances. USAID needs to do their due diligence on this equipment before they grow legs and end up in private hands instead of benefiting health institutions and patients.