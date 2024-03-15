Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the actualization of the digitalized health information systems in the health sector will reduce costs that come with paper based systems.

Ms Masebo says the Ministry remains dedicated to strengthening the health data systems as outlined in the eighth national development plan.

Ms Masebo said this in a speech read for her by Permanent Secretary in charge of administration, Christopher Simoonga, at the launch of the six key documents and guidelines.

“Health Information serves as the foundation upon which effective planning and decision making processes are built by ensuring that health information is accurate, comprehensive and reliable”, Ms Masebo said

Ms. Masebo said her ministry will capture the health care needs of the population and put in place interventions.

She said that quality health information enables health care providers to deliver quality health care services.

” It facilitates monitoring and evaluation efforts allowing the ministry to assess the impact of interventions, identify areas for improvement and adapt strategies accordingly”, Ms Masebo.

And USAID Director Health Office ,Amy Cunningham said that the digitalization of the health data leads to improved patient outcomes and increases responsiveness of the health systems.

Ms. Cunningham noted that the digitalized health information systems enable health providers to use real-time data and make informed decisions about patient care