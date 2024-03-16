Kuomboka Ceremony 2024: The esteemed Kuomboko traditional ceremony for the Lozi people of Western Province is scheduled to unfold on April 20th. However, due to the prevailing dry spell, the movement of the Litunga will be restricted from Lealui to Mongu harbour only, as confirmed by Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) NGAMBELA MUKELA MANYANDO during a recent media briefing. Despite the adjustment in plans, the essence of the ceremony remains intact, symbolizing the cultural heritage and unity of the Lozi people.

The highly anticipated Kuomboka Ceremony, a traditional event of great cultural significance for the Lozi people of Western Zambia, is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024. However, this year’s ceremony comes with a notable deviation from tradition as the iconic Nalikwanda boat will depart from Lealui to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu District instead of its customary route to Limulunga Harbour.

The Kuomboka Ceremony, which translates to “to get out of water onto higher ground,” marks the annual migration of the Lozi King, the Litunga, from the floodplains of the Barotse plain to the higher grounds of Limulunga. This migration is necessitated by the rising waters of the Zambezi River during the rainy season.

Traditionally, the ceremony commences with the loading of the Litunga, his retinue, and possessions onto the Nalikwanda, a large ornately decorated ceremonial barge. Accompanied by colorful traditional regalia, music, and dancing, the Nalikwanda is paddled by skilled oarsmen through the floodplains, symbolizing the transition of the Litunga and his people to their dry-season residence.

However, for the upcoming ceremony, the decision has been made to alter the destination of the Nalikwanda from Limulunga Harbour to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu District. While the reasons behind this change have not been officially disclosed, it is believed to be related to logistical considerations or environmental factors affecting the traditional route.

Despite the change in venue, the essence and cultural significance of the Kuomboka Ceremony remain unchanged. It continues to serve as a symbol of unity, continuity, and the resilience of the Lozi people in the face of environmental challenges.

Preparations for the ceremony are already underway, with communities across the region eagerly anticipating the colorful festivities that accompany this age-old tradition. Visitors from within Zambia and beyond are expected to flock to Mongu District to witness and partake in the cultural spectacle that is the Kuomboka Ceremony.

As the date draws nearer, excitement builds among both participants and spectators alike, underscoring the enduring cultural heritage and pride of the Lozi people as they prepare to celebrate yet another Kuomboka Ceremony, albeit with a slight twist in its historical narrative.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Chairperson of the National Kuomboka Kufuluhela Committee, has emphasized the importance of preserving the traditional significance of the ceremony and urged the public to refrain from politicizing this sacred event.

The Kuomboka ceremony is said to be over 300 years old. The word Kuomboka means “to get out of the water onto dry ground”. The ceremony takes place at the end of the rainy season (anytime from February to May) as the flood plain in the Upper Zambezi Valley rises. The Lozi king (the Litunga) decides when the move should be made. When the Litunga decides to leave, he drums the first signal of the exodus on the Maoma drums. This is to signal to the people that the move is imminent and also to alert the royal paddlers to gather and prepare for the journey.

The paddle from Lealui, the dry season settlement, to Limulunga the wet season settlement on higher ground is about six hours long. The Litunga travels on the Nalikwanda, a huge wooden canoe painted with black and white stripe. The Nalikwanda which is central to the ceremony has an elephant on the top. The elephant is the insignia of the Litunga. The Nalikwanda is paddled by about hundred paddlers or more. Each paddler wears a headdress of a scarlet beret with a piece of lion’s mane and a knee-length skirt of animal skins. The journey is characterised by ululating and by the sounds of the royal drums which are said to be over 170 years old.

The Litunga begins the day in traditional dress, but during the journey changes into the full uniform of a British admiral, complete with regalia and ostrich-plumed hat. The uniform was presented to the Litunga in 1902 by the British King, Edward VII, in recognition of the treaties signed between the Lozi and Queen Victoria.

