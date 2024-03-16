In a bid to promote women’s football, TBS Petroleum has donated assorted football equipped to Ndola’s Nursing Stars Women’s Football Club, owned by Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital.

TBS Petroleum Managing Director Tom Siwale handed over several soccer balls, boots, jerseys and socks all valued at over K70,000 to Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Bwendo Nduna during a ceremony.

In his remarks, Siwale called for more support for women’s football.

He pledged TBS Petroleum’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“We realised that some of these girls are coming from low income communities like Nkwazi or Chipulukusu, therefore we thought of giving them boots. I heard that some girls have been borrowing boots from their friends,” Siwale said.

Dr Nduna thanked TBS Petroleum for donating to the FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Women’s League club.

“I want to encourage everyone here to always promote women’s football,” she said.

Team captain Jenipher Bwembya said the donation will motivate Nursing Stars players to excel.

Esther Bwalya, the FAZ Copperbelt Women’s Football representative was present at the event.