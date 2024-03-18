President Hakainde Hichilema has underscored the significance of peace missions in maintaining regional and global stability.

Mr Hichilema notes that peace and unity are essential pillars for sustainable economic development.

President Hichilema was speaking when a delegation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat called on him at State House in Lusaka today, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation.

The delegation comprising force commanders for both the SADC mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and SADC mission in Mozambique, was led by Kula Thelestsane who is SADC Organ Director on politics, Defence and Security Affairs and Mpho Molomo who is the Head of the SADC mission in Mozambique.

The SADC Secretariat is in the country to brief President Hichilema on the security situation in the two countries where SADC has deployed missions.

President Hichilema lamented that the ongoing conflicts in both countries pause a serious concern to all member countries.

Mr Hichilema has since called for scaled up interventions to end the conflicts in the two countries.

“We need to secure our region. Peace and Stability are key preliquisit of our Developmental agenda.

“I have consistently said that if there is instability in our individual countries, it spills all over to other countries thereby, creating further distortions” President Hichilema said

The President said SADC must remain stable to anchor the Development process of the region.

And in his short brief to the President,Professor Theletsane said no meaningful Development can be achieved in an unstable environment.

He said investors prefer a more friendly and peaceful business environment to conduct any form of investment.

The meeting was attended by Zambia’s Defense Commanders , Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs ,Mulambo Haimbe and Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma.