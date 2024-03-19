In an impassioned plea for justice and legal integrity, Dr. Fred M’membe, the President of the Socialist Party, has vocally criticized the apparent lack of action against Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa, a prominent figure within the United Party for National Development (UPND). The case, rooted in allegations of tribalism and bribery, has stirred significant public interest and debate over the impartiality and effectiveness of the country’s legal system.
“Over a month has passed, and yet there’s silence on a matter that strikes at the very heart of our societal fabric—unity,” Dr. M’membe stated in a recent public address. “If we allow individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, to sow seeds of division without consequence, what message are we sending about the values we stand for as a nation?”
Mr. Mweetwa, serving as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, is accused of promoting ethnic divisions and attempting to suppress the spread of this information through alleged acts of bribery. According to Dr. M’membe, on February 13th, 2024, Mr. Mweetwa offered a bribe to Mr. Innocent Phiri, a journalist, in an attempt to kill the story of his previous confession relating to ethnic division strategies.
Dr. M’membe elaborates on his decision to report Mr. Mweetwa to the police, emphasizing the importance of accountability: “In my report to the Lusaka Central Police, I acted not only as a political leader but as a citizen deeply concerned about the integrity of our nation. It’s imperative that our justice system responds without bias, ensuring that no individual is above the law.”
The Socialist Party President also criticized the selective responsiveness of the police, especially when dealing with allegations against political figures.
“The swiftness with which ordinary citizens or political dissenters are apprehended contrasts sharply with the hesitancy observed in cases involving UPND officials. This disparity not only undermines public trust in our law enforcement but also in the democratic principles we are all supposed to uphold,” Dr. M’membe remarked.
Dr. M’membe’s call for Mr. Mweetwa’s arrest and prosecution is not merely about addressing an individual’s alleged misdeeds but is seen as part of a larger struggle for democratic values and justice.
“This isn’t just about one man’s actions; it’s about the precedent we set for our future. Will we be a country that turns a blind eye to wrongdoings for the sake of political convenience, or will we stand firm in our commitment to justice and equality before the law?” Dr. M’membe questioned, urging a reflective response from both the public and the authorities.
