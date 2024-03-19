Talented international midfielder Grace Chanda has been named in the Zambia Women Squad for next month’s Olympic qualifier against Morocco in Ndola.
Chanda has not played for the National Team since July 2023 when she missed the FIFA World Cup due to an illness.
Coach Bruce Mwape has today named a 34-member squad for the April 5 qualifier set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Other notables in the squad include Captain Barbara Banda, striker Rachael Kundananji, Rachael Nachula and Misozi Zulu.
GOALKEEPERS: Annie Namonje (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ngambo Musole (Green Buffaloes), Eunice Sakala (INDENI Roses), Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies)
MIDFIELDERS:Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF), Misozi Zulu (Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Rhodah Chileshe (INDENI Roses), Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies), Salome Phiri (Green Buffaloes), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Evarine Susan Katongo (Green Buffaloes), Ruth Mukisi, Esther Muchinga (both ZANACO Ladies), Mapalo Maluba (Marvellous Girls FC), Prisca Chilufya (Club Juarez Femenil-Mexico),
STRIKERS:Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride-USA), Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Eneless Phiri (Nkwazi Queens), Kabange Mupopo, Agness Phiri (both Green Buffaloes), Charity Mubanga, Fridah Kabwe (both ZESCO Ndola Girls), Namasiku Lungowe (ZISD Women), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel)
Catherine Musonda has been dropped from the squad, and not a moment too soon. That lady almost lost us the contest against Ghana, when she allowed 3 stupid goals to happen. In the last 5 games, that lady has allowed 14 goals, (5 against Japan and Spain each), 1 against Costa Rica and 3 against Ghana. Enough is enough. Hopefully, Hazel Nali will follow her close friend, Grace Chanda, back into the line up. Hazel is a sturdy goal keeper, whom we lost in that rubbish draw against Switzerland, in which Alisha Lehman was out to maim everyone on the Zambian team with rough play. Hazel has undergone surgery, and rehabilitation, so, hopefully, she can get back in form and give us the reliable hands we need in goal
Grace is a good child, it’s you men who should stay away from these girls.
We have seen too many videos of “officials” hugging those girls on pitch and in dress rooms. Stay away from girls dress rooms, you are ones bringing diseases to the team.