Talented international midfielder Grace Chanda has been named in the Zambia Women Squad for next month’s Olympic qualifier against Morocco in Ndola.

Chanda has not played for the National Team since July 2023 when she missed the FIFA World Cup due to an illness.

Coach Bruce Mwape has today named a 34-member squad for the April 5 qualifier set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Other notables in the squad include Captain Barbara Banda, striker Rachael Kundananji, Rachael Nachula and Misozi Zulu.

GOALKEEPERS: Annie Namonje (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ngambo Musole (Green Buffaloes), Eunice Sakala (INDENI Roses), Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies)

MIDFIELDERS:Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF), Misozi Zulu (Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Rhodah Chileshe (INDENI Roses), Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies), Salome Phiri (Green Buffaloes), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Evarine Susan Katongo (Green Buffaloes), Ruth Mukisi, Esther Muchinga (both ZANACO Ladies), Mapalo Maluba (Marvellous Girls FC), Prisca Chilufya (Club Juarez Femenil-Mexico),

STRIKERS:Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride-USA), Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Eneless Phiri (Nkwazi Queens), Kabange Mupopo, Agness Phiri (both Green Buffaloes), Charity Mubanga, Fridah Kabwe (both ZESCO Ndola Girls), Namasiku Lungowe (ZISD Women), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel)