Four people have been killed in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province after a mob descended on them on allegations of practicing witchcraft.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS, Chifunabuli District Commissioner Stanley Mukosa identified the victims as Jack Malisawa 44 of Konikalila Village, Augustine Bemba 37 of Mwana Chanda Village, Ngosa Mbukano 42 of Malunga Village, and Lengwe Kafupi aged 32 of Nkufu Village all of Chief Mbulu’s Chiefdom on Chishi Island.

“I can confirm that four people have been killed by a mob following a riot in the area, this is on allegations of practicing witchcraft,” he said.

The District Commissioner disclosed that on Monday, March 18, 2024, people of Chishi Island descended on Lengwe Kafupi accusing him of being behind the crocodile attack which occurred on Saturday, in which a woman was killed by a crocodile.

He said the mob in the process killed Lengwe and burnt him and looted his shop and later went on to kill Bemba and finally killed Mbukani and Malisawa who were later buried by the same mob.

Mr. Mukosa revealed that the mob fled the island after they heard that Police had come in the area.

He disclosed that Police have since managed to apprehend Bornface Mwaba 70 to help with investigations.

Mr. Mukosa said three burial sites have since been visited and the graves have been marked for possible exhumation and Police are still on the island.