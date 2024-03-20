Emmanuel Banda, the Member of Parliament for Petauke, has been suspended from the National Assembly for a period of 30 days following a complaint lodged by Clement Andeleki, the Member of Parliament for Katombora, regarding a defamatory video circulated on social media.

The suspension stems from a video in which Mr. Banda made allegations accusing the National Assembly of suspending opposition MPs to facilitate the misappropriation of funds. The video prompted Andeleki to file a complaint with the Speaker of the National Assembly.

In her ruling, Malungo Chisangano, the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, declared that Banda’s actions constituted a breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt of the House. Chisangano emphasized that Banda’s remarks cast a negative light on the integrity of the National Assembly, labeling them as unbefitting of a member of parliament and potentially damaging to the institution’s reputation.

Chisangano further expressed her hope that such behavior would cease, cautioning Banda against further misconduct. The ruling was delivered amid an attempt by Banda to disrupt proceedings, leading to his expulsion from the House.

The suspension serves as a disciplinary measure aimed at maintaining order and upholding the decorum of parliamentary proceedings. Banda’s suspension highlights the importance of maintaining civility and respecting parliamentary procedures, reminding MPs of their responsibilities as elected representatives. The PF MP has been suspended from Parliament at least 3 times in the last 4 months.

In November 2023, MP Emmanuel Banda was one of 17 PF members of parliament suspended for a period of 30 days. The suspension, followed an incident of misconduct that took place during a parliamentary session.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, announced the suspension, which she described as a response to “unparliamentary behavior” and a breach of the house’s decorum and integrity. The lawmakers’ actions were widely seen as a protest against the Speaker for purportedly denying them an opportunity to speak.

This is not the first time the MP finds himself in controversy.Former Post Newspaper journalist, Peter Sukwa, recently reached out to the Human Rights Commission, urging them to intervene and revive the case involving an alleged assault by Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Banda, who is accused of assaulting Sukwa and urinating in his mouth.

In a letter addressed to the Human Rights Commission, Sukwa highlighted the incident and the impact it has had on his life, noting that he has faced continuous mockery since the assault. Copies of the letter were also sent to Amnesty International, the Chief Justice, and the Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA).

Sukwa expressed his ongoing distress and the need for justice in the matter. The journalist has been seeking avenues to address the alleged assault, seeking support from both national and international human rights organizations.

Emmanuel Banda had previously been fined 12,000 Kwacha for the alleged assault, with 10,000 Kwacha allocated as compensation to Sukwa. The reopening of the case could potentially bring new developments to light and ensure a thorough examination of the incident.