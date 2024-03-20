President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to officiate the official handover of Mopani Copper Mine in Kitwe to its new Strategic Equity Partner on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s mining sector. However, amidst this development, criticisms have surfaced regarding the sale of the mine to a foreign investor.

“International Resources Holding, operating through its subsidiary Delta Mining, has injected $130 million into Mopani Copper Mines, signaling a robust commitment to the mine’s expansion and growth,” announced a government spokesperson, highlighting the substantial investment poised to revitalize the operation.

The anticipated rebound of the Copperbelt economy is expected to create 2,000 direct job opportunities and an additional 1,000 indirect employment prospects, according to government projections.

“Notably, substantial progress has been made in settling outstanding payments to contractors, with approximately 80 percent of contractors and suppliers already compensated,” Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe revealed, underscoring the positive impact of the impending handover.

Kabuswe further elaborated on the allocation of funds from the new equity partner, stating, “A significant portion of the $1.1 billion investment by the equity partner would be allocated to clearing arrears owed to contractors, suppliers, and addressing debt obligations to Glencore.”

“Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the government has successfully reduced Mopani’s debt from $1.5 billion to $300 million,” Kabuswe emphasized, highlighting the administration’s commitment to financial stability and responsible management.

However, not all voices are in harmony with this decision. Howard Kunda, leader of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) and former Muchinga Member of Parliament, vehemently condemned the sale of Mopani Copper Mines to a foreign investor.

“Zambia will only fully benefit from the mines through ownership,” Kunda argued, expressing concerns about relinquishing control of the nation’s wealth to external entities. “We have seen that the interest of this Government is to sell this country to outsiders,” he added.

Kunda emphasized the need for Zambians to take charge of their economic destiny, advocating for greater local ownership and control of key sectors like mining. He urged President Hichilema to reconsider the government’s approach to foreign investment in strategic industries, cautioning against the perceived sale of the country’s wealth.

Despite the criticism, the government remains steadfast in its decision to facilitate the handover of Mopani Copper Mine, signaling a renewed era of investment and development in Zambia’s mining sector. As the nation navigates this pivotal moment, the debate surrounding foreign investment and ownership of critical assets continues to unfold, shaping the trajectory of Zambia’s economic future.