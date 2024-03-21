The Minister of Sports, Elvis Nkandu, has directed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to provide a comprehensive report detailing the circumstances that led to FIFA imposing restrictions on funds designated for football development in Zambia.

Nkandu expressed deep concern over the sanctions imposed by FIFA, which entail withholding over one million dollars allocated for football development. He emphasized that such actions could have significant repercussions on the growth and advancement of the sport in the country.

In particular, the Minister urged FAZ to expedite the resolution of outstanding financial obligations, notably the settlement owed to former Chipolopolo Coach Aljosa Asanovic. Nkandu stressed that failure to address these issues promptly could result in Zambia losing vital funding for football development from FIFA.

While acknowledging that his ministry had yet to receive official communication from FAZ regarding the matter, Nkandu affirmed that they were closely monitoring developments within the association.

Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka, Nkandu reiterated the importance of transparency and accountability in managing football affairs, particularly in light of FIFA’s stringent measures.

FIFA’s decision to impose restrictions on football development funds follows FAZ’s breach of contract, as outlined in a letter sent to the association. The global governing body for football warned of further, more severe measures if FAZ fails to demonstrate proof of payment to Asanovic by the next distribution of funds.

In response to inquiries, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga indicated that the association would issue a statement at an appropriate time, refraining from further comment for the time being.

T