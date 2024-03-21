President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a fervent plea to the country’s creditors, urging them to resolve the ongoing stand-off over Zambia’s $13 billion debt restructuring deal. President Hichilema emphasized that the delay in reaching an agreement is not only concerning for Zambia but also reflects poorly on the credibility of the global financial system.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, President Hichilema highlighted the urgency of addressing the debt restructuring issue, describing it as long overdue. He stressed the critical importance of resolving the matter promptly, particularly in light of the challenges posed by poor rains, which have devastated much of Zambia’s maize harvest and adversely affected hydropower generation, a vital source of the country’s electricity.

Expressing his anticipation for a swift resolution, President Hichilema underscored the necessity of concluding a debt deal to provide Zambia with the resources needed to address the impacts of the drought. He likened the burden of the debt to a constricting python, inhibiting the country’s growth prospects and its ability to effectively mitigate the effects of the drought.

President Hichilema emphasized that Zambia has fulfilled its obligations and urged both official and private creditors to reciprocate by taking decisive action to resolve the debt stand-off. He commended the support received from various parties involved in the negotiations but urged all stakeholders to go the extra mile to finalize the transaction.

It’s imperative for Zambia to achieve a debt resolution to continue accessing the $1.3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout and to restore financial flows into the country. The successful resolution of the debt restructuring issue is crucial for Zambia’s economic stability and growth prospects.

President Hichilema’s impassioned appeal underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for concerted efforts to address Zambia’s debt challenges. As the country navigates through this critical juncture, the cooperation and support of creditors will be pivotal in paving the way for Zambia’s economic recovery and resilience.

President Hichilema’s call to action serves as a rallying cry for all stakeholders to prioritize Zambia’s debt restructuring and work towards a mutually beneficial resolution that ensures the country’s long-term financial sustainability and prosperity.