Minister of Tourism, Hon. Rodney Sikumba says Zambia is looking forward to expanding existing areas of development cooperation and trade with the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Minister made these remarks in Berlin, Germany when he met his counterpart, Minister of Economy, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of the German State of Saxon-Anhalt, Mr Sven Schulze.

He reiterated Zambia’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and understanding adding that the meeting was sought to bolster Zambia’s efforts in forging economic and trade ties in tourism with Saxon-Anhalt and Germany at large through Economic Diplomacy.

Hon. Sikumba stated that the bilateral relations between Zambia and the Federal Republic of Germany have remained steadfast despite changes in political leadership and that Zambia values the longstanding friendship with Germany that is premised on shared values, mutual respect, and common aspirations at bilateral and multilateral levels.

He pointed out that Zambia has been observing the economic success in Saxon-Anhalt, particularly in investor service, location marketing and tourism marketing.

He noted that Zambia is aware of Saxon-Anhalt’s highly industrialised and diversified economy, which equally emphasises services such as tourism and production through its innovation hubs. He expressed confidence that Zambia would benefit immensely from the current advancement in these sectors.

Hon. Sikumba further said Zambia was ready to partner with Saxon-Anhalt in the tourism industry and leverage their robust tourism network and digital competence.

He acknowledged Germany’s prioritisation of Africa as a trade partner and emphasised that Zambia, in turn, was strategically positioning itself to pioneer strengthened economic and trade relations with Germany on the African continent.

Hon Sikumba commended the German Government for the regional development cooperation initiatives, particularly in the areas of education, focusing on TEVET crafts and trade institutions. He also appreciated Germany’s efforts in the conservation of historical artifacts and natural heritage sites, including museums, as well as its commitment to stewardship of natural resources, wildlife conservation and protection of biodiversity.

The meeting between the two Ministers was held on the margins of the ITB Berlin Trade Show.

Issued by Lubinda Kashewe

First Secretary-Press

Berlin, Germany