President Hichilema has issued a directive for all Traditional Leaders to receive farming inputs as part of the Irrigation Support and Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). The move aims to ensure food security in chiefdoms amidst the prevailing drought conditions across the country.

Addressing Copperbelt traditional leaders during a meeting, President HICHILEMA emphasized the importance of chiefs leading by example in promoting irrigation farming. He assured them of government measures to prevent starvation in drought-affected areas.

Additionally, President Hichilema commended Copperbelt traditional leaders for their cooperation with mining investors, urging them to discourage the sale of mining licenses. He called upon traditional leaders nationwide to follow the example set by their counterparts in the Copperbelt.

In response, Senior Chief Nkambo of the Lamba Lima Royal Council of Chiefs expressed gratitude to the President for his leadership in revitalizing the mining sector on the Copperbelt.