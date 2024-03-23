The IMF MD, Kristalina Georgieva has turned Zambia into a bad case study of “how not to negotiate deals with creditors”. She has advised Ghanaian President to keep national interests in mind when negotiating deals with creditors and avoid being arm-twisted like what was done to Zambia!
Is this is not betrayal? The IMF has been touting Zambia as a good example of frugal managers of national debt and debt restructuring icons. But the IMF MD statement in Ghana means only three things:
(1) Zambian negotiators did not take into account national interest when dealing with bondholders, hence the bad results of those negotiations.
(2) Zambia is incapable of resisting arm-twisting by international creditors.
(3) Zambia has reached bad agreement with bondholders, and she blames the country for such bad deals (the type that Ghana must avoid at all costs)
But how can this be when we have hired best international transaction advisors to lead our negotiations with creditors (including private bondholders and other commercial lenders)? So our money has been wasted?
Lesson to Zambian leaders.
Learn to listen to your nationals on matters of national importance. You lose nothing and you have everything to gain. The IMF MD knew all along that our debt-restructuring efforts lacked the most important ingredient- defense of our national interest. We have just been obsessed with reaching agreement without regard to consequences, simply to show that we are better than those who contracted the debt in the first place!
My advice- reverse what is going on in the mining industry before it is too late. Everything being done in that sector is devoid of defense of national interest. The Mopani, KCM and Kansanshi mine deals are all devoid of care for the future of this nation, care for the needs of our future generations. We don’t need the IMF and the World Bank to use us again as a case study of bad investment negotiators.
All these deals being made in the mining sector are a betrayal of our national interest and they are simply setting up foundations for their future reversal. Even those investors agreeing to enter into such deals must know that the future of such investment is impaired. They will last only as long as the UPND Government lasts.
Patriotic Front
Facebook post
At last the PF have come to realise their deals on loans etc were flawed
Now some may realise the problems we are now facing correcting these mistakes
HH already said he is a Salesman for Zambia. What salesmen do is move around with samples of products meeting potential buyers. When HH is global trotting, he is showing off Zambia’s wealth to foreigners and asking them to come and buy. His go is to make a sale regardless of profit or future consequences for Zambia. He still does not reglet what he did during privatization and he is doing it with impunity now. His praise singers already cerebrated his debt restructuring while IMF is showing the world an example of a f0olish President.
This is nonsensical, someone got paid to do a deal with IMF. LT can go back and review what we said about these IMF and Co right at the start of all this. I have always been vocal about these organisations because they take advantage of the nativity of our leaders. What African leaders don’t understand is that these institutions leverage on a massive joint European technocratic base backed by their university researchers on how they can exploit Africa. If these people have been bad to us for over 500 years, what makes us think they will change now? Just think about that for a minute. We keep doing the same things but expecting different results. All they need is r3gime change to do what they like.
Naivity
The chief sales man HH auctioning Zambia…and now his trusted Chola boy Kakubo will be back in his Cabinet…watch the Foreign trips resume…..Foreign Affairs Ministry is the most powerful Ministry