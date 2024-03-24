Police in Mongu have apprehended four individuals suspected to be involved in the murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, also known as the Induna Inete.

The suspects have been identified as Liswaniso Wamunyima (47), Limpo Chinyema (65), Lyamba Liswaniso (31), and Masiliso Liswaniso (42).

According to Danny Mwale, Deputy Public Relations Officer for the police, a firearm believed to have been used in the assassination was also recovered during the operation.

Mwale disclosed that following extensive investigations, the suspected killer, Liswaniso Wamunyima of Limulunga District, was traced and apprehended around 23:00 hours on March 22, 2024. Wamunyima was found hiding at Chinyemba’s residence, identified as a witch doctor in the Mbuywana plots area of Mongu District, where he was subsequently arrested.

Furthermore, the shotgun allegedly used in the crime was recovered from Wamunyima’s younger brother, Lyamba Liswaniso, who was in the company of Masiliso Liswaniso, both hailing from Limulunga District, on March 23.

Investigations have revealed that the motive behind the Induna’s murder stems from a family dispute.

Mwale confirmed that all four suspects are currently in police custody awaiting formal charges.

The arrest of the suspects marks a significant step forward in the investigation into the tragic murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, bringing hope for justice to his family and the community of Mongu.