President Hakainde Hichilema has stressed the pivotal role of collaboration and innovation in fostering growth within the mining sector. Highlighting the potential to generate more employment opportunities and enhance social protection measures for citizens, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in driving progress.

In expressing gratitude for the support received, President Hichilema extended appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and acknowledged the stewardship of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of IHC (International Holding Company). This recognition comes in light of their instrumental roles in ensuring the success of the investment in Mopani.

President Hichilema emphasized the collective efforts aimed at creating meaningful change within the mining sector, with a vision to benefit not only the present generation but also future ones. The collaborative approach, coupled with innovative strategies, is expected to pave the way for sustainable growth and development, ultimately enriching both Zambia and partner countries for generations to come.

The President’s remarks signify a commitment to leveraging partnerships and embracing innovation as key drivers of progress in Zambia’s mining industry.

Meanwhile in a bid to bolster rural household food security and promote environmentally friendly agricultural practices, over 10,000 beneficiary farmers across five districts in Southern and Western Provinces of Zambia are poised to benefit from crop grain seed banks established in various farmer field schools.

William Funsani, Senior Agricultural Research Officer at the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI), highlighted the pivotal role of these initiatives in enhancing food security among rural communities. Funsani noted that farmers have been actively engaged in adopting smart agricultural practices aimed at bolstering food security while being environmentally conscious.

The districts identified for support in promoting climate-resilient crops include Gwembe, Sinazongwe, Choma, Kazungula, and Sesheke. Funsani elaborated on the target crop value chains, which encompass a range of climate-resilient crops such as cowpeas, groundnuts, sorghum, pearl millet, sweet potatoes, and cassava. These efforts are geared towards not only diversifying agricultural production but also ensuring resilience against climatic uncertainties.

The establishment of rural household crop grain seed banks serves as a practical measure to empower local farmers with access to quality seeds, thereby enhancing their capacity to withstand environmental challenges and improve yields. By promoting the cultivation of climate-resilient crops, the initiative seeks to fortify food security at the grassroots level, contributing to the overall well-being of rural communities.

The engagement of farmers in farmer field schools underscores a participatory approach to agricultural extension, facilitating knowledge exchange and skill-building in sustainable farming practices. Through these collaborative efforts between agricultural research institutions and local communities, Zambia endeavors to foster resilience and prosperity in its agricultural sector while addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity.