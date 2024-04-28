President Hakainde Hichilema has just touched down in Chinsali, Muchinga Province, ahead of the Centenary Birthday Commemorations of Zambia’s First President, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, scheduled for later today.

Amidst a warm reception from the people of Chinsali, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic welcome and acknowledged the enduring legacy of President Kaunda’s vision of One Zambia, One Nation.

As Zambia commemorates the birthday of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the nation pays tribute to a towering figure in its history, whose contributions to independence and the early shaping of the republic are held in deep respect and gratitude.

Dr. Kaunda, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 97, served as the leader of Zambia during a crucial period of transition, playing a pivotal role in guiding the nation towards stability and progress. His unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Zambian people and his steadfast commitment to democratic principles left an indelible mark on the country’s political landscape.

On this day, Zambians across the nation reflect on the enduring legacy of Dr. Kaunda, whose vision and leadership continue to inspire generations. His advocacy for unity, integrity, compassion, and the pursuit of justice resonates deeply with the values that define Zambia as a nation.

Despite his physical absence, Dr. Kaunda’s spirit lives on in the hearts of those who cherish his memory and uphold the principles he championed. His legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration for all Zambians, reminding them of the importance of service, sacrifice, and selflessness in the pursuit of a better future for the nation.

As Zambia celebrates the birthday of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the nation honors his memory and reaffirms its commitment to the values he held dear. His remarkable journey from liberation struggle to statesmanship continues to serve as a testament to the enduring power of leadership and the enduring spirit of the Zambian people. Happy birthday to a leader who will always be remembered for his service to Zambia and his enduring legacy of leadership.