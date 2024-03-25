President Hakainde Hichilema has been recognized as one of the top 5 best performing African leaders, according to the online publication Business Day
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt leads the list as the best performing African leader, followed by Samia Hassan of Tanzania in second place, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in third place. Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles holds the fourth position.
President Hichilema secures the fifth spot, with Business Day describing his performance on the economy as “promising,” particularly highlighting his focus on agriculture, renewable energy, and attracting international investment.
The publication acknowledges President Hichilema’s efforts in addressing corruption and prioritizing economic diversification, despite inheriting a struggling economy. It also applauds his commitment to accountability, transparency, democratic principles, and human rights.
Other notable leaders on the list include President Masisi of Botswana, Roopun of Mauritius, Addo of Ghana, and Tebboune of Algeria. In the tenth position is Barrow of Gambia.
President Hichilema’s recognition among the top-performing African leaders reflects his administration’s dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting transparency, and upholding democratic values, positioning Zambia for a prosperous future.
This is the right publication.
HH is admirable.
He should just clean state house and bring in some women there. Where decent Zambian women gone?
Go get Catherine Namugala, Dora Siliya those who have repented.
@ Nostradamus….
Boy, No recycling We need NEW faces … those ladies have expired
Congrats Bally.
And the regular LT noise makers are nowhere……This is too much for them.
Congrats Bally !!!
There is no better alternative to Bally, if you look around current opposition leaders !! Mulekeni ateke
It supposed to read “president Akainde Hichilema ranked among the 5 top western puppets in Africa”. You think they condemn, if they are getting mineral tax free in Zambia.
Ba Gen Kanene We are just being censored. Some of us have already criticked these fake awards
Haters and Characters like Membe,Harry Kalaba,Lungu,Changala Sikota,Edith Nawakwi,ZaYellow,Tayali,Deja FOOOL,,Canisius Banda,Teresphore Mpudu,KBN TV.CAMNET Tv.Habazoka.Ayatollah,KCi and such other like minions can now hug transformer
Congratulations Mr. President for making it to the best 5 performing African Leaders. Soothing is also the news of the debt restructuring deal being done. Kudos to you and your negotiating team.
President is in the top 5 but is number 1, hands down
Stop wasting congratulations on pawns for imaginary awards in an invisible closed competition that doesnt have rules or a trophy. The actual “trophy” will be taken by the one behind the imagined award who will now arrive in the country as your chief praise singer and therefore demand his reward.
His reward for inventing the Emperor’s new suit. We the wise would rather reserve congratulations for Muzala Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe, Patrick Nyambe, and David Mulenga who were competing in a tangible and open competition that we all could see. Noone could cheat us there and the award was medals that we can examine and admire.
They even monitor ratings for him. Uyu chabe ni something else.