President Hakainde Hichilema has been recognized as one of the top 5 best performing African leaders, according to the online publication Business Day

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt leads the list as the best performing African leader, followed by Samia Hassan of Tanzania in second place, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in third place. Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles holds the fourth position.

President Hichilema secures the fifth spot, with Business Day describing his performance on the economy as “promising,” particularly highlighting his focus on agriculture, renewable energy, and attracting international investment.

The publication acknowledges President Hichilema’s efforts in addressing corruption and prioritizing economic diversification, despite inheriting a struggling economy. It also applauds his commitment to accountability, transparency, democratic principles, and human rights.

Other notable leaders on the list include President Masisi of Botswana, Roopun of Mauritius, Addo of Ghana, and Tebboune of Algeria. In the tenth position is Barrow of Gambia.

President Hichilema’s recognition among the top-performing African leaders reflects his administration’s dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting transparency, and upholding democratic values, positioning Zambia for a prosperous future.