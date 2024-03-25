By Benedict Tembo

Zambia has been offered an opportunity to be part of the first ever reality TV show in space.

In 2025, Space X and Elon Musk are sending a group of people to space.

“we are sending one Zambian to America for an opportunity to be part of the first ever reality TV show in space,” Green Future Enterprises chief executive officer Ahmad Hamwi said.

Hamwi along with David Kazadi, and Steve Willombe have are working with Space X, who are organising the first reality TV show in space and have partnered with them to get one Zambian to join them.

“We are sending one Zambian to represent our country in the first Space TV competition. We are not just doing alone,” Hamwi said.

Thomas Reemer, creator and founder of Space Hero, has urged Zambians to support the wonderful project that Ahmad, David and Willombe are setting up for Zambia called “The One.”

“The One is trying to find the first Zambian and maybe the first African astronaut into space, and of course, as Space Hero, we are happy to support them all the way,” Reemer said.

He said the game show will have contestants from all around Zambia competing in Space themed challenges in order to find the ultimate Zambian star that will be sent to represent the country in space.

“This isn’t just a moment of national pride and innovation but one that will engrave Zambia’s name in the history books. This is a matter of African pride,” Hamwi said.

He said that 300 applications have been received, out of which 20 percent are women.