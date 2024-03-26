President Hakainde Hichilema has hailed the recent $3.5 billion agreement with Eurobond holders as a significant milestone signaling a turnaround for Zambia’s economy. This agreement, according to President Hichilema, has freed up resources that were previously allocated to debt repayments, allowing Zambia to channel these funds towards essential developmental economic needs.

Addressing the nation on this landmark achievement, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the Zambian people for their patience, affirming his administration’s dedication to improving their lives.

The World Bank has echoed President Hichilema’s sentiments, describing Zambia’s agreement with Eurobond holders as a crucial step in the country’s economic transformation. Nathan Belete, the World Bank Country Director, commended President Hichilema’s leadership in spearheading the negotiation process that led to this significant milestone. Belete emphasized the President’s commitment to reforming Zambia’s macro-economic stability.

In further support, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed the debt restructuring agreement between Zambia and bondholders, deeming it consistent with the parameters of the IMF program.

British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, applauded all parties involved in securing the debt deal, recognizing it as a major achievement for Zambia and for the G20 Common Framework debt process.

Additionally, Nevers Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), extended congratulations to President Hichilema and his economic team for successfully concluding the complex Eurobond debt restructuring process. Dr. Mumba emphasized the timely nature of the deal, given the economic strain faced by Zambia and its citizens, and expressed optimism that the restructuring, coupled with reorganization efforts in the mining sector, would alleviate economic challenges.

Amid these developments, Zambia’s dollar bonds have strengthened, indicating investor confidence as the country progresses towards finalizing its long-awaited debt restructuring. Moody’s, a credit rating agency, predicts that the agreement will bolster growth prospects for Zambia, signaling positive economic momentum.

The debt restructuring agreement represents a significant step forward for Zambia, fostering optimism for a brighter economic future as the country continues its journey towards stability and prosperity.