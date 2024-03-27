American Jewish Committee (AJC) announced today a grant awarded to Tevel B’Tzedek (Tevel), an Israeli NGO dedicated to tackling extreme poverty in subsistence farming villages throughout sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. This funding will bolster Tevel’s efforts to deliver aid to the people of Zambia. Following a deadly cholera outbreak, the African nation recently declared a national emergency based on widespread drought, which poses significant risks to agriculture, food and water security, and access to electricity.

“AJC stands shoulder to shoulder with Zambia in their time of great need,” said Wayne Sussman, Director of AJC’s Africa Institute. “Zambia has been a great partner of the United States and Israel. We are pleased to join forces with Tevel B’Tzedek to provide drought relief in rural Zambia.”

AJC has a long-standing relationship with the people and government of Zambia, and has, over the years, met with numerous ambassadors, presidents, and foreign ministers.

Tevel Founding Director Micha Odenheimer said, “Tevel b’Tzedek is delighted to announce the receipt of a generous and very timely donation from American Jewish Committee to aid our work helping to provide food security in the drought-stricken Lusaka Province, Kafue District of Zambia. Tevel has been working in Zambia for the past several years. The organization is focused on aiding subsistence farming villages to grow food year-round through Israeli irrigation techniques, training, alternative livelihood and input loans, and the cultivation and training of young leadership in the villages. Tevel’s initiative in village banking will also make small loans available to ensure food security as famine threatens. AJC’s generous support has come at a crucial time for Zambia and Tevel and we are tremendously grateful for the support.”

AJC’s grant to support relief efforts in Zambia comes from the agency’s Heilbrunn Humanitarian Relief Fund. Humanitarian relief has been a core of AJC’s work for over a century.