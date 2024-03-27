The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM), has congratulated the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and Zambia’s Finance Minister, Honourable Situmbeko Musokotwane on the successful renegotiation of the commercial bondholder debt.

In celebrating the outcome, Chamber of Mines President, Dr Godwin Beene, noted that the Zambian Treasury was now able to squarely focus on the restoration of broad economic growth to levels that spur development without leaving even the most vulnerable businesses behind.

The Bondholder Debt agreement also strongly positions the country to act on the Head of State’s emphasis on the need to avail Zambian businesses fairly priced capital by reinforcing policy, fiscal and regulatory stability.

Dr. Beene pointed out that the consistency shown by Government in getting to this tipping point in the nation’s fortunes serves as an example of what is required of all citizens, corporate and individual, to get the country growing at rates that effect real change at both household and macro-economic level.

“The President has demonstrated that it is time to work and deliver and the mining industry is geared to work hand in hand with government in driving tangible growth,” Dr. Beene said.

The Chamber of Mines is an association that represents the mining and allied industry and promotes sustainable and responsible mining.