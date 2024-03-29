We reside along a street leading to one of the mountains within our city. Everyday of the week, month of the year; we see them flocking to the mountain in their droves, 24/7. These are poor country folks who have been made to believe their “breakthrough” somehow remains domiciled at the mountain. Those that are yet to find the apple of their eyes; those afflicted with various infirmities; those about to write their exams; those in search of jobs…..they fast and shout out prayers to the skies robustly as if ours is a deaf God.

After prayers are said, of course followed by a sermon from the “man of God” who repeatedly punctuates it with assurances of “this is a year of wonders;” offering is collected and they walk back home the same way they came……. to nurse their hearts from whatever kettle of fish they may find themselves in.

What do we make of this?

We do not know about other life challenges, however, we are definitely convinced that what is going to extricate our people from absolute poverty is not by gathering in temples from January to December and waiting for miracles to happen, but rather finding something useful to do with our hands. Those that are privileged to occupy positions of authority must consider thinking outside the box and come up with innovations and initiatives that may encourage our people to set up factories in every city, establish hybrid farms in every village or extract fish ponds wherever water may be readily available.

59 years after independence, it’s quite sad that we still have to rely on toothpicks or earbuds from China; cheese or toilet paper from South Africa; potatoes or onions from Tanzania; panadol or condoms from India and indeed shoes or clothes from Italy! What do we have to show for our independence save for speaking English with exaggerated fake accents?! You can’t even manage to coach your own national football team apart from tired legs from Europe!

Isn’t it a paradox that the same countries we may want to dismiss as “unchristian” – India, China or Russia are the same countries we have to entirely depend upon for all our needs, including much hyped debt relief!

Why do their economies continue to grow leaps and bounds while ours remains stagnant or shrinking? There isn’t any witchcraft or magical formula involved other than utmost discipline and a rigorous working culture!

Unless we improve our work culture, we might as well continue waiting for Jesus Christ on top of the mountain to deliver us from poverty.

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst