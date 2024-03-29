We reside along a street leading to one of the mountains within our city. Everyday of the week, month of the year; we see them flocking to the mountain in their droves, 24/7. These are poor country folks who have been made to believe their “breakthrough” somehow remains domiciled at the mountain. Those that are yet to find the apple of their eyes; those afflicted with various infirmities; those about to write their exams; those in search of jobs…..they fast and shout out prayers to the skies robustly as if ours is a deaf God.
After prayers are said, of course followed by a sermon from the “man of God” who repeatedly punctuates it with assurances of “this is a year of wonders;” offering is collected and they walk back home the same way they came……. to nurse their hearts from whatever kettle of fish they may find themselves in.
What do we make of this?
We do not know about other life challenges, however, we are definitely convinced that what is going to extricate our people from absolute poverty is not by gathering in temples from January to December and waiting for miracles to happen, but rather finding something useful to do with our hands. Those that are privileged to occupy positions of authority must consider thinking outside the box and come up with innovations and initiatives that may encourage our people to set up factories in every city, establish hybrid farms in every village or extract fish ponds wherever water may be readily available.
59 years after independence, it’s quite sad that we still have to rely on toothpicks or earbuds from China; cheese or toilet paper from South Africa; potatoes or onions from Tanzania; panadol or condoms from India and indeed shoes or clothes from Italy! What do we have to show for our independence save for speaking English with exaggerated fake accents?! You can’t even manage to coach your own national football team apart from tired legs from Europe!
Isn’t it a paradox that the same countries we may want to dismiss as “unchristian” – India, China or Russia are the same countries we have to entirely depend upon for all our needs, including much hyped debt relief!
Why do their economies continue to grow leaps and bounds while ours remains stagnant or shrinking? There isn’t any witchcraft or magical formula involved other than utmost discipline and a rigorous working culture!
Unless we improve our work culture, we might as well continue waiting for Jesus Christ on top of the mountain to deliver us from poverty.
Prince Bill M. Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
This nonsense of building a filing station, factory etc anywhere should end. We should consider the hazards of that. There should be industrial areas (light and heavy) not residences, offices, malls, etc mixed with industries. That’s anarchy
Those well planned city layouts with dedicatd industrial areas are only working in well developt countries……..
In emerging economis where the die has been rolled already……….
Like India, parkistan , Vietnam, ……..
cottage work shops and mini factories pop up on every street in most areas,………
Factories and workshop churning out things like car breakpads , wheel borrows , car radiators , motor rewinding ………all using recycled materials.
They are actually awe inspiring, if only us Africans can do that………
Good write up by Mr. Prince Bill, this message is apt for even Muslim Nations like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Yemen or other middle Eastern countries…
Manufacturing is the way out, at least like India Zambia can ask Japanese, European countries to put up their plants… Make this plants as an export hub for other African countries.
The Logic in this article is inspiring and it’s time to wake up. This vicious circle of failing to heave off the slavery yoke of poverty through prayer and doing nothing but hoping for manna from heaven must cease forthwith. We must move away quickly even the IMF saga. Africa think big.
…….
Reliance on Religion and witchcraft is what is holding us back……….
I blame our leaders.
Agreed with Auntie Bill, very well written and insightful piece.
Uncle Spider, you’re not a problem but a porobolem!
Much love sir, I await to criticize your continued praise of the UPND, lol. Happy Easter!
This article is written by a UPND cadre; it follows a following from those same cult associates. He is building on the mantra that Zambia spends more time praying than being productive. Our country is not as religious as other nations, but accused of idling. If our President has reservations about religion, he expects us all to follow suit. Doesn’t the Bible encourage hard work? Where does the living and resurrected Christ condone laziness? Happy Easter to all including the Beautiful Gate.
Manufacturing consumer goods in Zambia is difficult. The cost of importing raw materials is high, due to geographic location and an inneficient transport system. Add VAT and Duty to the import of raw materials and it soon becomes apparant that its cheaper and easier to import the finished goods that have been produced in other countries. On top of this there are inflexible Labour Laws, too many public holidays and a lack of consitent Electricity and Water Supply. Yet there are so many willing young people who want jobs and are prepared to work hard, given the opportunity.