A Livingstone City based artist Olive Samukolo has advised the general public to regard art as a decent career like any other vocation.

Mrs. Samukolo, an arts and design teacher at Twaabane Creative Centre in Simoonga, Livingstone, says art enables one to acquire important and long-lasting skills to earn a fulfilling and gratifying livelihood.

She said this during an interactive event involving for pupils from selected schools and artists at Livingstone Museum.

“We have adult literacy programs for those that might have dropped out of school, skills training, agro business and the natural dance, we make sure we leave no one behind.

“Our vision as Twaabane Creative Centre is to be self-sufficient, while our mission is to contribute to social and economic development for the Simoonga community, and the country at large,” said Mrs. Samukolo.

.

Meanwhile, as guest of honor at the event, Tourism and Arts Minister Rodney Sikumba encouraged pupils to continue to work hard in their academics even as they hope to have a career in arts in a bid to improve the sector.

“What we realize as Government, is that we need to give you the opportunity as learners to express yourselves through art so that we know exactly what you think of doing.

“With the hardships of finding a job, it becomes increasingly important that over and above what you will be trained in, you need to become entrepreneurs, masters of your own destiny ,” said Mr. Sikumba..

The minister, accompanied by his permanent Secretary Evans Muwanga and other government officials are in the Tourist capital for the Livingstone International Cultural Arts Festival which is expected to last three days.