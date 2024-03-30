In a heartfelt Easter message to the nation, President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, extended warm holiday greetings. The President conveyed his wishes as they embarked on a weekend retreat to their Naminwe Ranch in Namwala, Southern Zambia. President Hichilema’s message encapsulated the spirit of Easter, emphasizing its significance beyond the narrative of death, but as a beacon of hope, reconciliation, and eternal life.
“With my wife, the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, we send you all Easter holiday greetings full of love and peace,” expressed President Hichilema. “We also wish to inform you that we have since left Lusaka to spend the weekend at our Naminwe Ranch in Namwala, Southern Zambia.”
“The essence of Easter transcends the narrative of death, embodying instead the promise of eternal life, the triumph over defeat, and the illumination of hope and joy over despair and sorrow,” remarked President Hichilema.
The significance of Easter was further underscored as President Hichilema called for unity and diligence in building a prosperous nation. “Together, we embrace the spirit of Easter, welcoming its teachings of gratitude, reconciliation, hope, and love into our hearts and loyalty to our nation,” affirmed the President.
As the nation observed Easter, President Hichilema commenced a working holiday, retreating to Naminwe ranch in Namwala district, Southern Province. Accompanied by the First Lady, the President arrived at their farm around noon, signaling the start of a six-day working holiday until April 3, 2024.
Southern Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, confirmed the President’s presence in the province, highlighting the importance of his visit in reinforcing various developmental initiatives. Mr. Nanjuwa disclosed the President’s concerns over rampant bushfires along the Kafue River plains, which pose a threat to livestock and agricultural activities in the region.
“The President has expressed concerns over the wild bush fires being ignited in the plains along the Kafue River which have become rampant in the province,” stated Mr. Nanjuwa. “If the fires in the plains continue, livestock will be affected and will cause farmers to start buying hay for their animals which will be expensive for them.”
In response to these concerns, President Hichilema directed the provincial administration to take immediate action to curb the spread of fires and protect the plains for livestock. “The President has given fresh instruction to the provincial administration to ensure that the fishermen putting up fires along the Kafue plains are stopped to protect the plains for livestock,” Mr. Nanjuwa elucidated.
The provincial administration, in collaboration with traditional leaders, pledged to work tirelessly to halt the rampant fires and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers in the region. “Provincial administration will work hand in hand with the traditional leaders to stop the rampant fires in the plains,” assured Mr. Nanjuwa.
