Community Transformation Network Executive Director Steven Chewe has urged Zambians to pray for Government leaders so that God can give them solutions to the economic woes the country is currently going through.
Speaking in an interview, Mr Chewe said Government leaders should not just be blamed for the poor economy but should be prayed for so that God can give them good ideas that can liberate Zambians from economic shackles.
He said Zambia need visionary leaders, that are able to make a way where there is no way.
“Zambians have been wallowing in poverty for 60 years ,so we need to find the root cause. Is it the Government or is it the people? We need to remove ignorance from the people, the bible says my people are perishing because of lack of knowledge,” he said.
Mr Chewe also observed that there is high levels of social injustice in the country adding that this the main hindrance to development.
He noted that there is a big gap between the rich and the poor in Zambia.
He appealed to Government to come up with good economic policies that should protect Zambians.
Mr Chewe wondered why Government should be giving tax holidays to foreigners when Zambians are highly taxed.
Meanwhile former Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has charged that the UPND Government has completely failed to manage economic and social needs of Zambians.
Mr Chungu who is former Luanshya Member of Parliament noted that there are no medicines in the hospitals , roads can not be worked on adding that the UPND Government can not even build schools.
He said the UPND Government has not initiated any new project saying that most of the schools that are are those the Patriotic Front government had signed for under the World Bank .
He said the economy of the country is not going to improve under the UPND Government adding that Zambians should not expect things that are not attainable.
We are trying to beat poverty but the outbreak of Police road blocks in Lusaka is slowing us down. Appears full epidemic
There is no scramble for Africa and Zambia does not epitomize it.
In the past so many of you Africans were just ignorant, illiterate and corrupt that foreigners could along and offer you all pretty coloured marbles and mirrors and you all would sell out to them the. An example was the slave trade.
Let us now take it to the current day, if your writer feels that there is a scramble and foreigners are coming, let me ask a question, how many Zambians or ethnic Africans put in a bid for Mopani? I will answer that for you, “NONE”. The current government got the best deal it could get, it is maintaining 49% of the equity, PF only had only 10%.Mining is very expensive and trying to do it with picks and shovels which is the technology you all have would not do it.
Benefits are there to be had, providing the African epidemic of corruption which is rampant in all African countries does not raise its head in Zambia again.
The problem with many of you Africans is that you all are preoccupied and obsessed with blaming others rather than be introspective and look at yourselves.
The government is run on behalf of the people so how can you blame the people?
Everything is just pray pray pray. Pray for our leaders? Why is it our fault that they are corrupt or to dull? Is praying for them going to stop them from stealing? Let’s pray for economy to improve? Economy or anything else for that matter doesn’t improve through prayer but through hard work. Someone who wakes up early morning to go and toil in his field the whole day will improve the economy of his household than someone praying in church the whole day. God helps those who helps themselves.
The problem with Zambia are its people. They are an ignorant, illiterate, jealous, envious, tribalistic hateful bunch to their own. Present them with any race other than a black Zambian and watch the transformation. We are not our brother’s keeper. We deserve this poverty. It is self inflicted… our portion.
You want the UPND to go and borrow money for projects when they are struggling to settle the debt you left. You have no shame at all. Projects continue through the next successive government so there is nothing wrong with the UPND government not commencing new projects but completing the ones left by corrupt pf. pf did not commence the Kazungula bridge project. They took over from the MMD government.