The UPND government is in talks with commercial banks to explore the possibility of rescheduling loans acquired by farmers, announced Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane. This initiative follows crop failures resulting from drought conditions, prompting the need for financial relief for affected farmers.

During a visit to the Zambeef Mpongwe farm on the Copperbelt, Dr. Musokotwane, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo, highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing challenges faced by farmers. He also mentioned the consideration of rescheduling loans obtained through the government’s credit window initiative.

Dr. Musokotwane further disclosed advancements in the process of importing power to sustain production in the country, crucial for mitigating the effects of electricity shortages on agricultural activities.Dr. Musokotwane lauded Zambeef’s initiatives, including the production of early rain-fed winter maize and infrastructure expansion projects, emphasizing the government’s appreciation for private sector contributions to agricultural development.



Minister Mtolo assured farmers of predictable electricity provision to facilitate irrigation, emphasizing the government’s dedication to ensuring food security in the face of drought.

Commending Zambeef for investing in irrigation and the cultivation of winter maize, Minister Mtolo acknowledged the critical role of private sector players in enhancing agricultural productivity.

However, Brave Simpuki, Zambeef Farm Manager for Mpongwe, expressed concerns about the impact of unpredictable load shedding schedules on farm productivity. He advocated for reduced load shedding periods to optimize agricultural operations.

Earlier, Zambeef Chief Executive Officer Faith Mukutu announced plans to supply 20,000 metric tonnes of maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to bolster food security in the country.

As discussions continue between the government and stakeholders, efforts to support farmers and enhance food security remain at the forefront of national priorities.