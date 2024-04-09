In a concerted effort to address pressing issues affecting children in Zambia, the United Nations Special Representative on Violence Against Children, Dr. Najat Maalla, is currently in the country for a series of collaborative initiatives aimed at ending violence against children and addressing the escalating crisis of street children.

Dr. Maalla’s visit, which includes engagements with government officials and stakeholders, seeks to bolster partnerships and enhance the implementation of legislation and policies aimed at safeguarding children’s rights.

During a courtesy call with the Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Ms. Doreen Mwamba, Dr. Maalla emphasized the importance of streamlining children-centered policies to effectively address issues affecting them. The Minister commended Zambia’s efforts in enacting key legislation such as the Children’s Code Act and implementing frameworks like the Child Participation framework and Safeguarding Policy to protect and promote children’s rights.

While in Zambia, Dr. Maalla is slated to visit communities for first-hand engagement with children, families, and frontline social service workers addressing violence against children. Through a coordinated multisectoral approach, she aims to identify and address gaps in policy implementation to ensure the protection and well-being of children.

In response to concerns raised by Minister Mwamba regarding the alarming increase in the number of street children across Zambia, Dr. Maalla reiterated the need for collaborative efforts to tackle the root causes of this phenomenon. During a visit to the Chikumbi Children’s Home in Chibombo, Minister Mwamba and Dr. Maalla underscored the government’s commitment to providing rehabilitation and empowerment initiatives to help street children transition away from life on the streets.

Penelope Campbell, the UNICEF Country Representative, reaffirmed the UN Agency’s commitment to advocating for children’s rights and supporting initiatives aimed at improving children’s welfare in Zambia. Campbell emphasized the importance of collaboration between government agencies, international organizations, and civil society in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children in the country.

As Zambia and the United Nations intensify efforts to address the challenges facing children, including violence and homelessness, stakeholders remain committed to creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all children in Zambia. Through collective action, they aim to ensure that every child has access to essential services, protection, and opportunities for a brighter future.