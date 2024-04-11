Cybercrime, a growing concern globally, witnessed a significant setback in Zambia through a collaborative effort between the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and various law enforcement agencies. Under the leadership of an inter-agency framework agreement, the operation engaged the Zambia Police (ZP), Department of Immigration, and Anti-terrorism organizations in a concerted effort to combat illicit cyber activities.

In a collaborative effort between the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and various law enforcement agencies, a significant breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime has been achieved. The operation, conducted on April 9th ,led by the inter-agency framework agreement, involved the Zambia Police (ZP), Department of Immigration, and Anti-terrorism organizations.

The culmination of extensive intelligence operations led to a raid on Golden Top Support Services, situated in Roma, Lusaka. This raid exposed a sophisticated internet fraud syndicate operating within the country. Among the discoveries made during the operation were Sim Boxing Machines, which were facilitating the bypassing of local service providers’ networks for fraudulent activities, including internet fraud and online scams.

The scale of the operation became apparent with the seizure of over 13,000 SIM cards, both domestic and international. Among these were 1,742 Vodafone SIM cards, 7,778 MTN SIM cards, and 4,016 Airtel SIM cards, along with 11 sim boxes, indicating a widespread network of illicit activities.

It was uncovered that the organization had employed unsuspecting Zambian youths, primarily aged between 20 and 25, under the guise of call center agents. These individuals were tasked with engaging in deceptive conversations across various platforms, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and chatrooms, using scripted dialogues to defraud unsuspecting mobile users.

The illicit operations of the syndicate extended beyond Zambia’s borders, with evidence pointing towards sophisticated mobile and internet communications with individuals in countries such as Singapore, Peru, and the UAE, among others.

A total of 77 suspects were apprehended during the operation, comprising 50 males and 27 females from Zambia, along with 23 foreign nationals, predominantly 22 Chinese nationals and one Cameroonian. Several foreign nationals were found to be residing in the country without proper documentation.

Following the raid, 17 Zambian suspects were released, while 60, along with 22 Chinese male adults and one Cameroonian, were detained for further questioning.

Seized items included 93 desktop computers, 42 new and boxed computers, one laptop, a satellite gadget, and other ICT-related equipment. Furthermore, two firearms, a Beretta and a Sig Sauer, along with 78 rounds of ammunition, were seized. Additionally, two motor vehicles, including a black Alphard motor vehicle and a Toyota Land Cruiser, belonging to a Chinese national linked to the business, were seized.

The DEC emphasized the alarming rise in internet fraud cases, leading to substantial financial losses for citizens and contributing to various forms of money laundering schemes. As technology continues to advance, the Commission remains vigilant in combating cybercrime and protecting the interests of the Zambian populace.