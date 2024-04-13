Saturday, April 13, 2024
Subscribe
Rural News

Baluba residents appeal for electrification of Elohim School

By Chief Editor
0
794 views
Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo commissioned a one by three class room block and an ablution block at Elohim School which runs from pre school to grade nine.

Share

Residents of Baluba on the outskirts of Luanshya have appealed to Government to electrify Elohim School in the area.

The residents made the appeal when Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo commissioned a one by three class room block and an ablution block at Elohim School which runs from pre school to grade nine.

A representative of the residents Sunday Kanonga said it was difficult for learners to take subjects such as Computers due to non availability of power at the school.

” We commend President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K32.2 million,this will develop our communities but we appeal to Government to bring electricity here for our ablution block to function well” said Kanonga.

Mr Kanonga further appealed to the Luanshya Municipal Council to put the school on title deeds to prevent some people to encroach on the school land.

The community has further called on Government to build an ablution block and a maternity ward at Mansansa Clinic.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner appealed to residents to guard the newly commissioned class block jealously.

Mr Ngonomo said Government is committed to providing free and quality education to the citizenry adding that it will also not tolerate acts of vandalism to public property by unscrupulous people.

He disclosed that Government has also provided 210 desks to Elohim School which has about 600 pupils from pre school to grade nine.
Ends.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading