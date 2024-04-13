Residents of Baluba on the outskirts of Luanshya have appealed to Government to electrify Elohim School in the area.

The residents made the appeal when Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo commissioned a one by three class room block and an ablution block at Elohim School which runs from pre school to grade nine.

A representative of the residents Sunday Kanonga said it was difficult for learners to take subjects such as Computers due to non availability of power at the school.

” We commend President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K32.2 million,this will develop our communities but we appeal to Government to bring electricity here for our ablution block to function well” said Kanonga.

Mr Kanonga further appealed to the Luanshya Municipal Council to put the school on title deeds to prevent some people to encroach on the school land.

The community has further called on Government to build an ablution block and a maternity ward at Mansansa Clinic.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner appealed to residents to guard the newly commissioned class block jealously.

Mr Ngonomo said Government is committed to providing free and quality education to the citizenry adding that it will also not tolerate acts of vandalism to public property by unscrupulous people.

He disclosed that Government has also provided 210 desks to Elohim School which has about 600 pupils from pre school to grade nine.

