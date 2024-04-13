Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road, rehabilitated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, stands as a testament to the UPND governments commitment to innovative financing for infrastructure development. As the inaugural project completed through this approach, it exemplifies the efficacy of leveraging private sector funds while safeguarding the national treasury. Drawing from the insights gleaned and successes achieved, Presdient Hichilema said government is emboldened to replicate such endeavors nationwide, with the ambitious Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way looming on the horizon. Notably, this vital artery of commerce has eradicated the perennial travel impediments and financial burdens associated with traversing to and from the Kasumbalesa Border. Moreover, the project’s cost-efficiency, amounting to half of initial estimates, underscores prudent management without compromising quality or punctuality.In extending gratitude to Turbo Ka-chin Consortium for their timely delivery, President Hichilema implored fellow citizens to cherish and protect the infrastructure from any acts of vandalism. He said the vision of transforming Zambia into a seamlessly connected nation is steadily materializing, marking tangible progress towards collective aspirations.

President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the rehabilitation of the 35 Kilometer Chingola-Kasumbalesa road on the Copperbelt Province.President Hichilema said at the event held at the Konkola Toll Plaza in Chililabombwe, that the rehabilitation of the road has been done under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Head of State stated that the rehabilitation of the road will open up the country’s economic growth as it will ease the movement of traffic to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Hichilema noted that the government is fulfilling the promises which were made to Zambians when in opposition and that the rehabilitation of the Chingola/Kasumbalesa road under the Public Private Partnership is one of projects being fixed.

“Part of the goods and services we want to provide to the Zambian people requires money so when there is a return on the investment we can have a claim of profitability that comes out of the Chingola/ Kasumbalesa road,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State also pointed out that the Public Service Pensions Fund came on board to invest in the road sector so that the profit realised is used to pay pensioners on time.

“We want at any point to have hundreds or more projects of such nature going on at the same time and then we are going to see the effects of that on the economy as they will be delivering profits, jobs, and contracts for people,” President Hichilema said.

He disclosed that the PPP will be part of the core business to develop the economy.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the Chililabombwe- Kasumbalesa road is key to connecting the entire Southern African region to major markets in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes Region.Mr Matambo noted that the road will help in facilitating commerce and trade in goods and services and the movement of people.

He thanked the concessionaire, Turbo-Ka-Chin investment consortium for adhering to the vision of the government for delivering a project at a reasonable cost and completing it before the scheduled time.

And, the Workers Compensation Board Chairperson Emmanuel Mbambiko said the Board is confident that the decision to invest in the rebuilding of Chingola/ Kasumbalesa project will contribute to their investment portfolio and spur economic benefits for the country.

Mr Mbambiko said the government will not spend any money under the project model of design, build, finance, operate and transfer back to the government because the consortium will handle all expenses.

And, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi said the Chingola/ Kasumbalesa road is the first ever road rehabilitated under PPP which will attract economic benefits for Zambians and the SADC region.

Meanwhile, Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Paul Kabuswe who is also Mines and Minerals Development Minister said President Hichilema has brought the spirit of hard work which will help to develop the country.

US$31 million has been spent on the rehabilitation of the Chingola/Kasumbalesa road which was in a dilapidated state.

