The University of Zambia (UNZA) cancelled all classes for Thursday, allowing students to bid farewell to Margaret Chibesakunda, a 22-year-old third-year Business Administration student who tragically lost her life on April 6th.

Chibesakunda met her untimely demise after being electrocuted while attempting to charge her phone in her dormitory room. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting police to initiate an investigation. Meanwhile, UNZA’s management has assured students of their safety as inquiries continue.

Hundreds of UNZA students gathered at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Child Jesus to pay their respects to Chibesakunda. The funeral service, which followed a burial ceremony at Lusaka’s memorial park, drew profound emotions from those in attendance. However, body-viewing was not permitted during the service.

The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of grief within the UNZA community and beyond. Cheelo Katambo, the deputy media director of the ruling UPND, emphasized the need for UNZA’s management to address the circumstances leading to Chibesakunda’s death. Additionally, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, condemned the state of infrastructure at the university, highlighting issues such as poor hostel conditions, inadequate water and sanitation facilities, and unsafe electrical connections.

UNZA students have voiced concerns over the safety of electrical connections on campus, warning that more tragedies may occur if action is not taken. Among their demands is the dismissal of John Munkombwe, the Dean of Student Affairs, as they call for accountability and improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the UNZA community mourns the loss of Margaret Chibesakunda, the tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing student safety and addressing infrastructure shortcomings within educational institutions.