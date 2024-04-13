The University of Zambia (UNZA) cancelled all classes for Thursday, allowing students to bid farewell to Margaret Chibesakunda, a 22-year-old third-year Business Administration student who tragically lost her life on April 6th.
Chibesakunda met her untimely demise after being electrocuted while attempting to charge her phone in her dormitory room. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting police to initiate an investigation. Meanwhile, UNZA’s management has assured students of their safety as inquiries continue.
Hundreds of UNZA students gathered at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Child Jesus to pay their respects to Chibesakunda. The funeral service, which followed a burial ceremony at Lusaka’s memorial park, drew profound emotions from those in attendance. However, body-viewing was not permitted during the service.
The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of grief within the UNZA community and beyond. Cheelo Katambo, the deputy media director of the ruling UPND, emphasized the need for UNZA’s management to address the circumstances leading to Chibesakunda’s death. Additionally, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, condemned the state of infrastructure at the university, highlighting issues such as poor hostel conditions, inadequate water and sanitation facilities, and unsafe electrical connections.
UNZA students have voiced concerns over the safety of electrical connections on campus, warning that more tragedies may occur if action is not taken. Among their demands is the dismissal of John Munkombwe, the Dean of Student Affairs, as they call for accountability and improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.
As the UNZA community mourns the loss of Margaret Chibesakunda, the tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing student safety and addressing infrastructure shortcomings within educational institutions.
Tragic loss of a future leader, mother and everything good. The nation has lost. The challenge with many public institutions and infrastructure is maintenance. We have a very terrible culture on maintenance. Additionally, public institutions are congested. UNZA rooms are now being occupied by 6, when they were designed for 2. Let us address these basics
Well said, Doug. I cringe whenever I see a newly commissioned infrastructure project, and immediately look at it a few months down the line predicting its fallout. This is why I find it amusing that roads that should be maintained are “inaugurated” when they are resurfaced, widened, or even improved of black spots. It seems to be an African problem generally.
But muli fipuba.
Those are Electrical Engineering Students, and can’t even do wiring of dormitories??
I never pay for fixing cars because I just go at a nearby college and leave it there for week and students play with it. And come out like new.
Do same to maintenance of everything. Students students. Just ask for material.