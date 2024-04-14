Today’s Scripture

Creation itself is on tiptoe with expectation, eagerly awaiting the moment when God’s children will be revealed.

Romans 8:19, NTE

Believe That It’s True

Friend, there is greatness in you—talent, wisdom, and creativity. God has destined you to do something awesome. But if you see yourself as ordinary, not that talented, and not having a great personality, that distorted image is going to keep you from shining. Don’t discount who you are. Don’t let people or disappointments convince you that you are weak, lacking, or inadequate. Take off the negative labels and get in agreement with who God says you are by putting on new ones, such as “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made,” “Masterpiece,” “One of a Kind,” “Strong,” “Talented,” “Well Able,” and “Successful.”

Will you believe that is true? In today’s Scripture, Paul is saying, in effect, “All of Heaven is waiting for you to recognize who you are.” They’re standing on tiptoe, thinking, “Maybe today they’ll realize they’re a masterpiece, the King’s son or daughter. Maybe today they’ll realize they’re royalty.” Do you want to give Heaven something to cheer about? Make this a new day in your life. See yourself the way God sees you and step up to who you really are.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that there are no negative labels that can stick to me because I am Your child. Thank You that I am not defined by a distorted image, but I am defined by what You say about me. I believe that I am Your masterpiece and fearfully and wonderfully made. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries