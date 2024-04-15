President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned Chifubu Level One Hospital in Ndola District of the Copperbelt Province.

President Hichilema stated that his administration is working hard to ensure that service delivery across the country is enhanced.

According to ZANIS the President assured the residents of Chifubu Constituency of government commitment to maximise the usage of limited resources to improve people’s welfare.

President Hichilema disclosed that the government has also concluded the negotiation on the Lusaka-Ndola road at a cost of 600 million United States Dollars from the initial deal of US$1.3 billion under the previous administration.

“This is not the last commissioning, we are undertaking here, your government will continue working for everyone day and night and we will be back for more work,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State thanked the people of Chifubu Constituency for having confidence in his administration whose results are being seen through such development as improved health service provision, construction of roads among other developmental milestones.

President Hichilema further called for every citizen to play their role in economic development through hard work among people.

And the President ended his address by echoing a message of love, unity and peace among citizens for the betterment of the country.

Speaking at the same function, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo disclosed that Chifubu Level One Hospital has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Ms Masebo added that from the initial 133 health workers at the new hospital, the number of human resources has now been increased to 300 health providers.

She stated that about 44 volunteers at the first level hospital will be given permanent jobs while the rest will be employed in other health facilities.

Ms Masebo added that the government is committed to improving health delivery through various interventions including increased drug levels.

She urged the people of Chifubu Constituency to guard the facility jealously for their own health benefits.

Earlier, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said the commissioning of the hospital is evident enough of the government ‘s commitment to develop the country.

Minister of Youth Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu said that youths will benefit from all the development being undertaken in the Copperbelt Province.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said that the Province is earmarked for development in various sectors of the economy.

And Chifubu Member of Parliament Lloyd Lubozha hailed the president for commissioning the hospital that will enhance health service delivery.

Mr Lubozha said the constituency only had three clinics but after increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to 3.6 million Kwacha, the area boasts of seven health facilities including the newly commissioned Chifubu Level One Hospital.