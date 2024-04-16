Hillcrest alumni from different years and classes held a fundraiser over the weekend at the Mulungushi conference centre. The event was described as an energetic event where a lot of money was raised for Hillcrest Technical Secondary School.

Hillcrest National STEM Secondary School (formerly known as Hillcrest National Technical Secondary School) is a Government High School running from grade 8 to grade 12. The school is located in Livingstone, Zambia, and was established in 1956. It is one of the largest schools in the country selecting students from all provinces in Zambia. The school is prestigious because it has produced some of the most influential people in Zambia and abroad since its inception.