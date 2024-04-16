Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Subscribe
General News

Hillcrest Alumni Hold Fundraiser

By Chief Editor
2
1,402 views
Hillcrest allumni

Share

Hillcrest allumni- Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and Former Vice President Dr.Nevers Mumba
Hillcrest alumni- Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and Former Vice President Dr.Nevers Mumba

Hillcrest alumni from different years and classes held a fundraiser over the weekend at the Mulungushi conference centre. The event was described as an energetic event where a lot of money was raised for Hillcrest Technical Secondary School.

Hillcrest National STEM Secondary School (formerly known as Hillcrest National Technical Secondary School) is a Government High School running from grade 8 to grade 12. The school is located in Livingstone, Zambia, and was established in 1956. It is one of the largest schools in the country selecting students from all provinces in Zambia. The school is prestigious because it  has produced some of the most influential people in Zambia and abroad since its inception.

Hillcrest Alumni
Hillcrest Alumni
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

2 COMMENTS

  1. Looks like a gay party, no women there, I only see one transgender.
    The “some-of-us”, not even a single farmer. Wow wow, kulibwenesha taa!

    2
    3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading