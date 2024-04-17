Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, Mulambo Haimbe says the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has continued to impact learners at David Kaunda Technical School in Lusaka.

Mr Haimbe who is also Minister of Justice said the CDF committee in his constituency has been actively donating additional resources to the school to enhance sanitation.

The Member of Parliament was speaking when he led his CDF committee on a conducted tour of the school.

He said the recent provision of mattresses and desks funded by the CDF has significantly improved the learning environment at David Kaunda Technical School.

He highlighted several ongoing CDF projects within the Lusaka Central Constituency which include school renovations and loan distributions, all aimed at uplifting the community and empowering its residents.

“In a significant development, the government has increased the CDF allocation. This boost will directly benefit essential projects, including the DK initiative, which has already received donations from the CDF,” he added.

Mr Haimbe pointed out that CDF remains a vital tool for progress, impacting education and addressing.

And Ministry of Information and Media Director, Spokesperson, Henry Kapata has outlined the government’s concern on the load shedding to the school.

Mr Kapata said the government will improve the power potential of rivers by strategically placing power plants along their course and identifying rain-attracted areas for hydroelectric power.

He assured citizens that the considerations will help mitigate the power deficit and improve energy reliability.

Meanwhile CDF committee chairperson Kapya Kagombe said they will continue supporting schools through CDF and empowerment grants.

And the Dk Head Teacher Moreen Tonga appreciated the governments support through the donation of desks and other utilities.