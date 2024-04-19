State House says President Hakainde Hichilema will attend Saturday’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony as a citizen and enthusiast of the event.

Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka issued the following statement.

“We wish to clarify once again President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance at the Kuomboka Ceremony this Saturday, following various accounts circulating on various media platforms. President Hichilema is fully aware of the invitation of His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu as the guest of honor at this year’s Kuomboka ceremony. This invitation is a reciprocal gesture, following last year’s invitation of King Lubosi Imwiko II as the guest of honor at the Kusefya Pa Ngwena ceremony in the Northern Province, which President Hichilema fully supported.

It must be emphasized that President Hichilema is not intending to usurp or take over the Chitimukulu’s role as Guest of Honour at this year’s Kuomboka ceremony. He is simply attending as a citizen and enthusiast of the event. Indeed, President Hichilema has participated in the Kuomboka and many other ceremonies across the country long before he entered mainstream politics. Even as an opposition leader, he attended these ceremonies not as a guest of honor, but as a citizen who respects traditions, and as a headman in his own right.

Looking ahead, President Hichilema encourages cultural exchanges among traditional leaders, where ceremonies and other traditional engagements are presided over by traditional leaders from different regions. This initiative will undoubtedly promote national unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in our country. President Hichilema holds deep respect for Their Majesties King Lubosi Imwiko II and The Chitimukulu. As President, he urges all citizens to respect our rich and diverse culture and traditions.

The President is looking forward to joining other patrons and the Lozi people at this weekend’s Kuomboka ceremony. ”

Meanwhile Chitimukulu as said it will be an honor to be in the presence of President Hakiande Hichilema.

Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking People said it will be a great honor for him and the Litunga of the Barotseland to meet President Hakainde Hichilema during the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony of the Lozi people of Western Province in privacy.

The Chitimukulu, who is the Guest of Honour at the annual Traditional Ceremony, said this will provide the three leaders an opportunity to confer in privacy on a number of issues affecting their people and the nation. The Mwinelubemba said he sees nothing wrong with the President attending the ceremony despite being invited as the Guest of Honor and advised people to avoid creating discontent over a non-issue. He advised people to ignore social media gossip.

The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to attend this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony in his capacity as a subject of the Litunga has raised dust especially among political players who have called on the President not to go uninvited.